ALEXANDRIA — Avon will face Platte-Geddes for the championship of the Hanson Early Bird Tournament after each program claimed two victories on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes beat Sanborn Central-Woonsocket and Freeman to advance to the championship. Avon beat host Hanson and Wessington Springs to earn the finals berth.
Play on Thursday will begin with consolation semifinals at 5:15 p.m., featuring Hanson against Freeman Academy-Marion and Andes Central-Dakota Christian against Sanborn Central-Woonsocket. Fifth and seventh place matches will follow at 6:45 p.m., with third place and championship matches beginning at 8:15 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
AVON DEF. WESSINGTON SPRINGS 16-25, 25-21, 25-14: Tiffany Pelton posted 10 kills, and Kenna Kocmich had 20 assists and four ace serves to lead Avon past Wessington Springs.
MaKayla Kopp posted six kills and 11 digs, Courtney Sees had five kills and 13 digs, and Sam Brodeen added nine digs in the victory.
Hannah Heezen posted nine kills and Carissa Scheel had eight kills for Wessington Springs. Raylee Fagerhaug added 18 digs.
PLATTE-GEDDES DEF. FREEMAN 25-20, 25-15: Karly VanDerWerff posted nine kills, and Cadence Van Zee had eight kills and four ace serves to lead Platte-Geddes past Freeman.
Avery DeVries finished with 28 assists and Regan Hoffman added seven kills in the victory.
Erin Uecker posted seven kills for Freeman. Ava Ammann added 15 assists.
QUARTERFINALS
AVON DEF. HANSON 6-25, 25-16, 25-16: Tiffany Pelton posted 10 kills, and McKenna Kocmich had 18 assists and three ace serves to lead Avon past Hanson.
MaKayla Kopp posted eight digs, and Courtney Sees added six kills and three ace serves in the victory.
Kiana Berg posted six kills and Jalyn Kampshoff had 14 assists for Hanson.
PLATTE-GEDDES DEF. SANBORN CENTRAL-WOONSOCKET 25-21, 25-19: Karly VanDerWerff and Regan Hoffman each had six kills to lead Platte-Geddes past Sanborn Central-Woonsocket.
Avery DeVries added 21 assists in the victory.
Trista White led SC/W with nine kills. Teya Moody added 12 assists and 10 digs.
FREEMAN DEF. ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 25-16, 25-18: Kate Miller had six kills and four blocks to lead Freeman past AC-DC.
Erin Uecker had five kills and seven digs, Ava Ammann posted 14 assists and Ashlin Jacobsen added three ace serves in the victory.
Abigail Svatos led AC-DC with four kills, two blocks and two ace serves. Josie Brouwer had nine assists, with Allison Muckey adding eight assists.
WESSINGTON SPRINGS DEF. FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION 25-17, 25-8: Avery Orth posted nine kills and Alyssa Grohs added 12 assists for Wessington Springs.
Parker 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
IRENE — Parker swept Irene-Wakonda 25-14, 25-11, 25-16 in the volleyball season opener for both squads, Tuesday in Irene.
Brooke Berens posted 10 kills and 10 digs to lead Parker. Lexi Even had 15 assists. Katie Bialas finished with five kills and five blocks. Halle Berens had seven kills and nine digs, and Desiree Pierce added 15 digs in the victory.
For Irene-Wakonda, Willa Freeman led the way with 12 digs. Madison Orr posted three kills and three blocks. Nora O’Malley posted four kills. Emma Orr added six assists.
Parker heads to Mount Vernon to face Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda travels to Scotland on Thursday.
PARKER (1-0) 25 25 25
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-1) 14 11 16
Winner 3, Bon Homme 0
WINNER — Ellie Brozik finished with 12 kills and five ace serves to lead Winner past Bon Homme 25-14, 25-11, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Jenna Hammerbeck posted 11 kills and Alexis Klein added 25 assists in the victory.
Erin Heusinkfeld and Olivia Bures each had four kills for Bon Homme. Bures, Jurni Vavruska and Kenadee Kozak each had 10 digs. Jaden Kortan added 10 assists.
Winner hosts Miller on Thursday. Bon Homme faces Viborg-Hurley next.
BON HOMME (0-1) 14 11 16
WINNER (1-0) 25 25 25
Canton 3, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — Canton swept Beresford 25-16, 25-11, 25-23 in the volleyball season opener for both squads on Tuesday.
Carlee Laubach posted nine kills and nine digs, and Landree Meister added 32 assists and four ace serves for Canton.
Ireland Fickbohm and Maddie Erickson each had five kills for Beresford. Larissa Tiedoman posted 11 assists. Rachel Zanter added 13 digs.
Canton hosts Canistota on Thursday. Beresford hosts Garretson on Thursday.
Canton won the JV match 17-25, 25-16, 15-10; and the C-match 25-13, 25-10.
CANTON (1-0) 25 25 25
BERESFORD (0-1) 16 11 23
West Central 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — Aubree Miller posted eight kills and Hanna Lee had 18 assists to lead West Central past Vermillion in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Voss had nine kills and two blocks, and Claire Doty posted 21 assists for Vermillion. Clare Dahlhoff had 16 assists and Kara Klemme added 11 digs for the Tanagers.
West Central travels to Dell Rapids on Thursday. Vermillion hosts Wagner on Thursday.
West Central won the JV match 25-11, 21-25, 15-6; and the C-match 25-15, 25-15.
WEST CENTRAL (1-0) 25 25 25
VERMILLION (0-1) 19 18 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.