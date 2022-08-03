BASEBALL
S.D. STATE B AMATEUR
Aug. 3-14 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Madison 6, Plankinton Gold Sox 2
Plankinton Bankers vs. Garretson, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Redfield Dairy Queen vs. Mount Vernon, 11 a.m.
Milbank vs. Akron, 1 p.m.
Platte vs. Aurora, 5:30 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Wessington Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Canova vs. Tabor, 11 a.m.
Wynot vs. Lennox Only One, 1 p.m.
4 Corners vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Humboldt-Hartford vs. Dimock-Emery, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Northville vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 11 a.m.
Larchwood vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
Freeman vs. Lake Norden, 5:30 p.m.
Redfield Pheasants vs. Winner-Colome, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Menno vs. Flandreau, 11 a.m.
Kimball-White Lake vs. Castlewood Monarchs, 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 7
Madison vs. Garretson/ Plankinton Bankers winner, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon/Redfield DQ winner vs. Akron/Milbank winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8
Platte/Aurora winner vs. Wessington Springs/Alexandria winner, 5:30 p.m.
Tabor/Canova winner vs. Lennox Only One/Wynot winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Salem/Four Corners winner vs. DE/HH winner, 5:30 p.m.
DR Mudcats/Northville winner vs. Volga/Larchwood winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Freeman/LN winner vs. WC/Redfield winner, 5:30 p.m.
Menno/Flandreau winner vs. Castlewood Monarchs/KWL winner, 7:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE A AMATEUR
Aug. 5-7 in Aberdeen, Aug. 12-14 at Mitchell
OPENING WEEKEND
Friday, Aug. 5
GAME 1: Brookings vs. Yankton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Black Hills A’s vs. Renner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
GAME 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Sioux Falls Squirrels vs. Rapid City Diamondbacks, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Sioux Falls Hops vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.
S.D. STATE VFW TEENER 16-UNDER A TOURN.
Aug. 5-7 at North Sioux City
First Round, Friday
West Central vs. Flandreau, noon
Tea Area vs. Madison Gold, 2:30 p.m.
Volga vs. Dell Rapids, 5 p.m.
Wagner vs. Dakota Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, Saturday
WC/Flandreau loser vs. TA/Madison loser, 11 a.m.
Volga/DR loser vs. Wagner/DV loser, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Saturday
WC/Flandreau winner vs. TA/Madison winner, 4 p.m.
Volga/DR winner vs. Wagner/DV winner, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Sunday
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
S.D. STATE VFW TEENER 16-UNDER B TOURN.
Aug. 5-7 at Alexandria
First Round, Friday
Canova vs. Platte-Geddes, noon
Parkston vs. Faulkton-Highmore, 2:30 p.m.
Tyndall vs. Salem, 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, Saturday
Canova/PG loser vs. Parkston/FH loser, 11 a.m.
Tyndall/Salem loser vs. MVP/Alexandria loser, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Saturday
Canova/PG winner vs. Parkston/FH winner, 4 p.m.
Tyndall/Salem winner vs. MVP/Alexandria winner, 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Sunday
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
GOLF
LAKEVIEW GOLF COURSE
TUESDAY MEN’S LEAGUE
STANDINGS AS OF JULY 26: Miller-Schieffer 100, Hysell-Heine 98, Kohles-Filips 91, Sprakel-Tramp 90, Baily-Kuchta 90, Schumacher-Schumacher 90, Kuchta-Merkel 90, Christensen-Fish 90, Baily-Edwards 89, Suing-Jansen 83, Merkel-Merkel 76, De Blauw-Hegge 76, DeMuth-Belgum 74, Wiebelhaus-Wiebelhaus 74, Klug-Murphey 74, Lacroix-Lacroix 72, Zavadil-Gobel 65, Wilken-Schurman 64, Schumacher-Krepel 61, Schindler-Reindl 60, Nelson-Nelson 56, Folkerts-Wilken 56, Haubrick-Auch 55, Jackson-Thunker 55, Pooler-Paulson 54, Tramp-Wuebben 53, Pokorney-Pokorney 51, Nohr-Goeden 50, Jenness-Janssen 45, Sprakel-Snowden 34
LADIES LEAGUE
STANDINGS AS OF JULY 20: Marianne Merkel-Kathy Nelson 64, Barb Dooley-Pat Case 64, Emily Loecker-Holly Peitz 47, Amy Westrum-Jena Nelson 44, Mary Klug-Sheri Moser 41, Nicole Schmitz-Laurie Baily 41, Dana List-Morgan Zavadil 41, Sue Bruening-Helene Hegge-Jolene Steffen 40, Norma Garvey-Katie Tramp 36, Deb Orwig-Linda Fox-Barb Peck 32
