NORFOLK, Neb. — Yankton finished second in the girls’ division and sixth in the boys’ division in the Norfolk Invitational cross country meet, Friday in Norfolk, Nebraska. All varsity and JV races were 5,000 meters.
Norfolk edged Yankton 44 to 53 for the girls’ title. Omaha Skutt Catholic was third with 61 points.
Skutt’s Jaedan Bunda won the girls’ race, finishing in 19:22.48. Yankton’s Thea Chance was second in 20:28.43.
Also for the Gazelles, Shae Rumsey (20:59.57) was sixth, Claire Tereshinski (21:30.44) was 13th, Sydnee Serck (21:35.83) was 17th and Sophie Petheram (22:07.19) was 22nd.
Skutt won the boys’ division, 37 to 39 over Lincoln North Star. Norfolk was third with 57 points.
North Star’s Liem Chot (16:06.54) and Grant Wasserman (16:31.10) finished 1-2 in the boys’ race.
Yankton was led by Nate Schoenfelder, who placed 23rd in 18:13.00. Tim Merchen (18:17.73) was 25th, Tre Kleinschmit (18:23.19) was 27th, Dylan Payer (19:10.70) was 33rd and Oliver Dooley (19:44.18) was 36th for the Bucks.
Yankton was third in the JV girls’ division, led by a 2-3 finish from Jillian Eidsness (23:10.95) and Elizabeth Novak (23:26.51).
In the JV boys’ race, Yankton placed sixth as a team. Keenan Wagner (20:48.56) was 25th to lead the Bucks.
Yankton hosts its annual Invitational on Sept. 24.
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Skutt Catholic 37, Lincoln North Star 39, Norfolk 57, Columbus 118, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 127, Yankton 144
TOP 10: 1, Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star 16:06.54; 2, Grant Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 16:31.10; 3, Ryan Zavadil, Omaha Skutt 16:35.28; 4, Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 16:36.10; 5, Isaac Richards, Omaha Skutt 16:46.81; 6, Ethan Zaborowski, Lincoln North Star 16:58.01; 7, Alex Rice, Omaha Skutt 17:02.23; 8, Noah Lawrence, Columbus 17:03.90; 9, Cole Uzzell, Norfolk 17:12.74; 10, McCoy Haussler, Omaha Skutt 17:20.76
YHS: 23, Nate Schoenfelder 18:13.00; 25, Tim Merchen 18:17.73; 27, Tre Kleinschmit 18:23.19; 33, Dylan Payer 19:10.70; 36, Oliver Dooley 19:44.18
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Norfolk 44, Yankton 53, Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Lincoln North Star 71, Columbus 111
TOP 10: 1, Jaedan Bunda, Omaha Skutt 19:22.48; 2, Thea Chance, Yankton 20:28.43; 3, Esther Protzman, Norfolk 20:35.43; 4, Jaeden Webb, Lincoln North Star 20:41.25; 5, Sheridyn Winter, S.F. Roosevelt 20:59.11; 6, Shae Rumsey, Yankton 20:59.57; 7, Rachel Mortimer, Norfolk 21:02.99; 8, Molly Meier, Norfolk 21:06.87; 9, Anika Richards, Omaha Skutt 21:09.19; 10, Raina Weigelt, S.F. Roosevelt 21:18.04
OTHER YHS: 13, Claire Tereshinski 21:30.44; 17, Sydnee Serck 21:35.83; 22, Sophie Petheram 22:07.19
JV BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln North Star 26, Norfolk 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Columbus 110, Yankton 149
TOP 5: 1, Jackson Wagner, Lincoln North Star 18:09.99; 2, Wyatt Mead, Norfolk 18:40.52; 3, William Reynolds, Norfolk 18:50.03; 4, Will Bernal, Lincoln North Star 19:03.37; 5, Carter Kittelson, S.F. Roosevelt 19:05.06
YHS: 25, Keenan Wagner 20:48.56; 33, Tristan Redman 21:52.49; 36, Chase Howe 22:23.94; 37, Dylan Sloan 22:35.15; 40, Sam Larrington 23:13.83; 41, Elliot Dooley 23:19.11; 43, Corrigan Johnke 24:39.21; 44, Caden Wieman 26:06.02
JV GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Norfolk 37, S.F. Roosevelt 47, Yankton 57, Columbus 99, Lincoln North Star 132
TOP 5: 1, Evie Schumacher, S.F. Roosevelt 23:01.39; 2, Jillian Eidsness, Yankton 23:10.95; 3, Elizabeth Novak, Yankton 23:26.51; 4, Ava Armbruster, Norfolk 23:29.02; 5, Kaela Martinez, S.F. Roosevelt 23:37.72
OTHER YHS: 10, Lizzy Schwartz 24:12.65; 22, Nora Welker 25:46.17; 28, Elizabeth Elsen 26:20.73; 41, Ellison Williams 28:40.90; 44, Kierra Kosters 34:45.58
