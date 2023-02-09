After being edged out from qualifying for the team competition, Yankton will take four gymnasts to the individual competition of the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Meet.
“Unfortunately we didn’t qualify,” said Yankton head gymnastics coach Justin Olson. “But we’re pressing on. We have four individuals that all have a shot at top-15.”
Steinbrecher, Yankton’s lone senior, will compete on the vault and uneven parallel bars. Yankton’s lone junior, Ava Koller, will compete on vault, balance beam and floor.
“We’re so happy for Mackenzie, so proud that she gets to compete at state as a senior,” Olson said. “Ava has been our leader all year. She had high scores on floor and beam, and her vault has been coming around.”
Sophomore Allie Byrkeland will compete on vault and bars. Eighth grader Marissa Byrkeland will compete on balance beam.
“It’s fun to have these two together,” Olson said of the Byrkeland sisters. “Allie has been strong on bars all year, and her vault has been consistent. Marissa would be the first to tell you that beam isn’t her favorite event, but we asked her to come up and compete at ESD (Eastern South Dakota Conference) and she stuck the routine and landed herself in the state competition.”
With three of the four state qualifiers returning next year, Olson hopes this weekend’s performance is a springboard into a strong 2023-24 season.
“I’m super-proud of the team as a whole,” he said. “We’re still young. Hopefully this will feed into their work ethic, their desire to work toward everything next year.”
The event begins at 10 a.m. at Aberdeen Central High School on Saturday.
Parkston-Ethan-Hanson and Wagner-Bon Homme each earned spots in the Class A team competition of the South Dakota State Gymnastics Meet, Friday in Aberdeen.
Parkston-Ethan-Hanson finished third in the Region 2A meet, this past Friday in Wagner. Wagner-Bon Homme placed fourth. The two claimed the final two at-large berths in the meet.
The team competition begins at 4:30 p.m., with awards set for approximately 8:20 p.m.
Parkston-Ethan-Hanson and Wagner-Bon Homme each qualified four athletes for Saturday’s individual competition, with Vermillion qualifying three athletes.
For WBH, Jasmine Gilbert and Alexys Rueb qualified in the all-around. Mia Dion qualified on beam, while Emersyn Tucker qualified on floor.
Rueb finished fourth in the all-around a year ago. She was also third on floor, seventh on bars and 10th on beam.
For PEH, London Sudbeck and Rory Juhnke qualified in the all-around. Sophie Bahmuller qualified on bars and beam, while Aubrie Biteler qualified on vault.
Vermillion’s Serena Gapp qualified in the all-around. Tori Farmer qualified on vault and beam, and Abby Roob qualified on beam for the Tanagers.
The individual competition begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, with the awards set for approximately 8:40 p.m.
