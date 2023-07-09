CROFTON, Neb. — Host Crofton built an early lead on the way to a 7-4 victory over Hartington in the Area C-1 American Legion Junior baseball tournament on Saturday.
Breiton Whitmire doubled and singled, driving in three, for Hartington. Dylan Taylor, Brayden Reifenrath and Maverick Heine each had a hit in the effort.
Zach Foxhoven went 3-for-4 with a double for Crofton. Braxton Foxhoven doubled twice. Jace Panning went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Jackson Drotzmann doubled and singled. Jacob Hochstein also had two hits. Zac Tramp added a hit in the victory.
Zach Foxhoven picked up the win, striking out eight in his 6 2/3 innings of work. Koby Detlefson took the loss, striking out four in his 3 1/3 innings of work. Brady Hochstein had four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.