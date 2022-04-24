PLATTE — The Bon Homme girls and Platte-Geddes boys claimed top honors in the Platte-Geddes Invitational track and field meet, Saturday in Platte.
On the girls’ side, Bon Homme beat out host Platte-Geddes 163 to 145, thanks to five individual and two relay victories. Andes Central-Dakota Christian (AC-DC) was third with 61 points. Tripp-Delmont-Armour (TDA) scored 12 points on the day.
For Bon Homme, Erin Heusinkveld and Jurni Vavruska each earned an individual victory and helped the Cavaliers to victories in the 400 (55.37) and 800 (1:58.06) relays. Heusinkveld won the high jump (4-4). Vavruska claimed the long jump (16-6).
Olivia Bures also ran on both winning relays, with Taycee Ranek anchoring the 400 relay and Jenna Duffek anchoring the 800 relay.
Also for the Cavaliers, Jaden Sedlacek swept the hurdle races, finishing the 100s in 20.7 and the 300s in 59.51. Peyton Hellman won the pole vault (8-3).
A pair of Platte-Geddes runners combined to sweep five open running events. Briana DeGroot won the 100 (12.9), 200 (29.49) and 400 (1:07.19). Katie Holter won the 800 (2:58.5) and 1600 (6:24.85).
ACDC’s Lexi Schoenfelder won the 3200 (14:23.46). The foursome of Isabella Brouwer, Claire Johnson, Kalee Dykshorn and Josie Brouwer won the 1600 relay (4:56.83).
Winner’s Jenaya Schrader swept the throws, claiming the shot put (34-11 1/4) and discus (105-10).
The Platte-Geddes boys beat out Bon Homme 171 to 146. AC-DC (27) was fifth. TDA (18) tied for seventh.
For Platte-Geddes, Braxton Bruekelman claimed a pair of jumps, winning the high jump (5-7) and long jump (18-10 3/4). Lee Reiser won the shot put (44-9). Parker Bailey claimed the pole vault (10-6).
The trio of Gavin Gustad, Carson Vanden Berge and Quincy Stephens teamed up on winning 1600 (4:16.42) and 3200 (9:56.41) relays for Platte-Geddes. Aiden Boettcher led off the winning 1600 relay, while Emmit Holzbaher anchored the winning 3200 relay.
Isaac Crownover had a hand in four victories for Bon Homme. He won the 200 (24.27) and 400 (54.60), then anchored winning 400 (46.75) and 800 (1:38.93) relays. Riley Rothschadl won the 100 (11.5) and ran on both winning relays. Logan Winckler and Easton Mudder also ran on both winning relays for the Cavaliers.
Also for Bon Homme, Nate Hall won the 1600 (5:25.35) and Karsten Kozak won the 300 hurdles (49.39).
Rizon Clark of Andes Central-Dakota Christian won the triple jump (37-4).
Tom Main Inv.
CHESTER — Beresford finished second in the boys’ division and fourth in the girls’ division of the Tom Main Invitational track and field meet, Saturday in Chester.
Chester Area won the boys’ title 177 to 99 over Beresford.
Beresford was led by two individual and one relay win. Gage Lyle won the 800 (2:19.41) and finished second in the 1600 (5:14.57). Peyton Peterson won the 400 (59.08).
The Watchdogs won the 800 relay, with Gaval Valder, Peyton Fridrich, Aidan Hamm and Max Orr finishing in 1:38.04. Valder, Fridrich and Orr were joined by Isaiah Richards in a runner-up finish in the 400 relay (46.88).
Also for Beresford, Hamm was second in the 110 hurdles (18.54) and third in the 300 hurdles (45.48). Zach Boden was third in the Javelin (116-2).
Chester won nine events, with Jovi Wolf, Ryan Benson and Brock Wages each having a hand in two individual and one relay win. Garretson’s Preston Bohl swept the 1,600 and 3,200.
Colman-Egan beat out Chester Area 155 to 102.5 for the girls’ title. Baltic (93) was third, followed by Beresford (82).
Beresford’s lone win came from Jade Rhody, who won the high jump (5-0). Tavyn Valder was second in the 100 (12.72). Savannah Beeson was third in both the 100 (12.82) and 200 (26.99). Maddie Erickson was third in the shot put (31-10). Harley Koth was third in the javelin (76-2). The foursome of Eva Schaap, Keely Merrigan, Kendra Ellis and Kylie Mockler was third in the 400 relay (56.39).
Colman-Egan won nine events, with Daniela Lee and Mackenzie Hemmer each having a hand in two individual and one relay win. Lanie Mousel, Elaina Rhode, Reese Luze and Presley Luze each had a hand in two of the CE-Hawks’ three relay wins.
For Chester Area, Emery Larson won two events and anchored the winning 1600 relay. Emmerson Eppard won the 1600 and ran on both the Fliers’ winning relays.
Garretson’s Oliviyah Thornton swept the shot put and discus.
