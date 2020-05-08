When Brooke Solomon began exploring Wayne State College, continuing her running career wasn’t a consideration. Now she has added her name to the long list of Yankton distance runners to compete at the next level.
Solomon was one of three women’s track and field recruits announced by Wayne State College on Thursday. She is joined by Megan Hansen of South Sioux City, Nebraska, and Emily Smollen from Grand Island, Nebraska.
“When I first went there, it was the best tour I’d ever been on. I like that it was such a small campus,” Solomon said. “The opportunities I know I will gain from Wayne is why I decided on it.”
Solomon, who will also compete in cross country at WSC, reached out to Wayne State head coach Marlon Brink about the possibility of joining the Wildcats after deciding upon WSC as the place to pursue her elementary education degree.
“I honestly didn’t know they had a team until I was on the (Wayne State) website one day, looking for scholarships,” she said. “I love cross country, so I got ahold of Coach Brink.
“I’ve been running since freshman year, so I was really happy to have the opportunity to do that.”
Yankton head coach Luke Youmans also reached out to Brink on Solomon’s behalf.
“She had some illness during her (high school) career, and he (Youmans) didn’t feel she had reached her full potential,” Brink said in a phone interview. “She has a lot of upside.”
Solomon’s love of running was a factor in being willing to bring her into the program.
“If you’re going to be a college runner, you have to have that passion for the sport,” Brink said.
While Solomon did not run much varsity as a senior due to health issues, she has been a part of the Gazelles program since moving to Yankton High School from Ponca. Spending time in a traditionally-strong program like Yankton helps aid the transition to the collegiate level, Brink said.
“I lot of kids don’t have that background, that experience, and college athletics is a big shock for them,” he said. “If you’ve run at a program with high expectations, it helps the transition.”
Solomon will join a group of a dozen women’s runners for the Wildcats cross country program, a group that includes former Hartington-Newcastle (Nebraska) standout Allie Rosener.
“We will have a fairly young team this fall,” Brink said. “Hopefully Brooke can fit in with this group and contribute.”
