FLANDREAU — The Academic All-State honorees for the 2022 South Dakota cross country season have been announced by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association.
To be honored, a senior student-athlete or manager must have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or better and have participated for at least three seasons.
Here is the list of honorees from area programs:
YANKTON: Thea Chance, Oliver Dooley, Zachary Fedde, Samuel Larrington, Nathaniel Schoenfelder, Sydnee Serck, Nora Welker
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Peyton Meyer
DAKOTA VALLEY: Avery Bradshaw
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Heather Stark, Alicen Colt, Alexis Ludwigs, Grace Schuh, Easton Kempf, Jackson Prouty, Jacob Peirce
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Jada Koerner
IRENE-WAKONDA: Ethan Haich
PLATTE-GEDDES: Calli Slaba
VERMILLION: Jack Freeburg
