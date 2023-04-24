VERMILLION — Junior Erin Kinney broke a 29-year-old school record in the women’s 100 meters at The Monday Meet hosted by South Dakota at Lillibridge Track and Field Complex on Monday.
Kinney clocked a wind-legal 11.28 seconds to break the South Dakota program record previously held by Michelle Christie (1994). The time also set a new Lillibridge facility record, leads the Summit League and ties for 31st in the NCAA this spring. Classmate Jacy Pulse finished runner-up with a new personal best of 11.66 seconds, which ties her for fourth in USD history.
The duo were a part of the women’s 4x100-meter relay that broke the Lillibridge facility record to start the day. Sophomore Sammy Neil, Pulse, sophomore Anna Robinson, and Kinney combined for a record time of 44.90 seconds. That time was also just one-hundredth of a second off their school record mark set in California at the Mt. SAC Relays.
Fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp was the top collegian in the women’s hammer throw with a personal best mark of 206-4 ½ (62.90m). She was second overall in the competition. Knapp improves her Summit League leading mark in the hammer throw to 17 feet. Knapp was also the top collegian in the discus with a throw of 156-0 (47.55m).
South Dakota swept the top three spots of the men’s high jump with fifth-year senior Jack Durst winning in 6-11 ½ (2.12m). Sophomore Joe Lynch was second in 6-10 ¼ (2.09m) and freshman Landon Olson was third in 6-8 ½ (2.04m).
Fourth-year junior Carly Haring captured the women’s high jump with a clearance of 5-7 (1.70m). Freshman Matayah Yellowmule finished runner-up with the same height.
Junior Luke Olson took the tape in the men’s 800 meters, finishing just shy of his personal best with a clocking of 1:51.19.
Junior Jaidyn Garrett won the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 13-3 ¼ (4.04m). Fifth-year senior Deidra Marrison finished runner-up and sixth-year senior Landon Kemp took third.
South Dakota swept the women’s and men’s short hurdle races. Sophomore Averi Schmeichel won the women’s 100 hurdles in 14.02 seconds, while fourth-year junior Hugo Morvan captured the men’s 110-meter hurdles in 14.27 seconds. Freshman Mikael Grace was third in the men’s 110 hurdles.
Robinson followed up the 4x100 with a win in the women’s 200 meters. She clocked a winning time of 24.85 seconds. Fourth-year junior Hannah Young finished runner-up in 25.88 seconds.
On the men’s side, sophomore Ken-Mark Minkovski clocked a winning time of 21.64 seconds.
Freshman Mark Daley won the men’s 100 meters in 10.72 seconds with fourth-year junior Ardell Inlay close behind in 10.80 seconds.
Sophomore Alex Brown won the men’s triple jump competition with a leap of 44-8 (13.61m).
Sophomore Caelyn Valandra-Prue took first in the women’s 400 meters after posting a time of 57.04 seconds.
Sophomore Spencer Buley captured the men’s pole vault competition with a clearance of 16-4 ½ (4.99m).
Racing her season steeplechase debut, junior Abbie Schmidt clocked a personal best of 11:35.42 and finished runner-up in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. Classmate Renee Thompson finished third in 11:43.29.
Fourth-year junior Ella Byers was caught at the tape in the women’s 800 meters, finishing runner-up in 2:14.08.
Junior Davion Williams finished runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.22 seconds.
Yellowmule added to her high jump performance with a runner-up finish in the women’s long jump. She recorded a best leap of 17-11 ½ (5.47m). Third-year sophomore Lauren Meyer took third in 17-9 (5.41m).
Freshman Brandon Vander Sluis finished runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 54-6 (16.61m).
Sophomore Renee Brummels took second in the women’s triple jump in 36-9 ½ (11.21m).
Sixth-year senior Jackson Coker tallied a pair of third-place finishes. He was third in the discus with a throw of 165-2 ¼ (50.35m) and third in the shot put in 53-2 ¼ (16.21m).
Sophomore Wyatt Pruce finished third in the men’s hammer throw standings with a mark of 171-10 (52.37m).
Sophomore Tommy Nikkel was third in the men’s 400 meters in 49.01 seconds.
South Dakota returns to action Thursday at the 113th Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.
