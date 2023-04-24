VERMILLION — Junior Erin Kinney broke a 29-year-old school record in the women’s 100 meters at The Monday Meet hosted by South Dakota at Lillibridge Track and Field Complex on Monday. 

Kinney clocked a wind-legal 11.28 seconds to break the South Dakota program record previously held by Michelle Christie (1994). The time also set a new Lillibridge facility record, leads the Summit League and ties for 31st in the NCAA this spring. Classmate Jacy Pulse finished runner-up with a new personal best of 11.66 seconds, which ties her for fourth in USD history. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.