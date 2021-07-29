VERMILLION — South Dakota defensive coordinator Travis Johansen is one of nine to be inducted into the Concordia-St. Paul Hall of Fame the University announced recently. The 2021 class will be officially inducted Oct. 9.
Johansen was an instrumental part of Concordia football for 11 years as a player and coach. In all, he was involved in 65 of the program’s 102 total wins at the Division II level, was a member of both NSIC Championship teams and all three Mineral Water Bowl appearances.
Johansen competed for the Golden Bears from 2002-05. He was a two-time all-NSIC performer, first at safety and then at linebacker. He was a first-team pick in 2005 when he led CSP to its second NSIC championship in three seasons.
Johansen was hired as a full-time assistant at CSP after graduation and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2011. Two years later, he was named defensive coordinator at Grand View University, an NAIA power in Des Moines, Iowa, where the Vikings won the 2013 NAIA championship. He was 62-10 in six seasons at Grand View before joining Bob Nielson’s staff at South Dakota in 2019.
Johansen and his wife, Natalie, have three children, Laila, Layne and Tate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.