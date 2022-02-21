WEST FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving team came away with two titles inside Hulbert Aquatic Center Saturday on the final day of the Summit League Championships.
The Coyote men’s and women’s teams both closed the meet with second place finishes, the women scoring 748 points.
The women’s team, securing a team runner-up finish for the third time in the last four seasons, posted school-record for team points in a Summit League Championships.
The men’s team, finishing second or better in the final team standings for the fifth straight season, scored 723 points.
Cassie Ketterling and Mack Sathre struck gold on the meets final day while the Coyotes combined for 12 All-Summit League performances (10 individual, two relays) and four school records.
Additionally, sophomore Stella Fairbanks was named women’s diver of the championships after securing a runner-up finish Saturday in the three-meter competition to go with her title in the one-meter event.
Ketterling, a senior, capped an incredible Summit League Championships where she joined Elizabeth Hoffman as the lone double gold medal winner in school history when she claimed the 100 IM in a school record 56.92.
Ketterling, adding a runner-up in the 200 breaststroke, also in a school record of 2:19.12, closed the meet by leading off the 400 free relay that placed second. The foursome of Ketterling, Christina Spomer, Sara Mayer and Emily Kahn clocked a school record 3:24.45.
Ketterling posted All-Summit League honors in all seven of her finals events and contributed to six new school records (four individual, two relay) over the four-day meet.
Fairbanks, claiming the same results on both diving boards for the second straight championships, established a new personal best on the three-meter board of 289.80 during the morning prelims, but had to settle for second in the finals after scoring 285.20. Her combined point total of 566.65 was good enough to secure the women’s diver of the championship honor.
Sathre, a junior, repeated as 100 IM league champ, posting a school record time of 49.74.
Sathre, who earned All-Summit League honors in all five of his events, capped the meet by anchoring the Coyote 400 free relay to a runner-up finish. Charlie Bean, Zachary Kopp and Aidan Gantenbein preceded Sathre on the 2:59.71 effort.
Bean, a senior, placed second in the 100 free on the final day and concluded his meet with six All-Summit League performances out of seven events. Kopp, meanwhile, also had six All-Summit League swims in seven events, finishing with three titles (one individual, two relay).
Freshmen Adam Fisher and Emily Kahn along with seniors Jacob Won and Isabel Fairbanks posted runner-up finishes on day four.
Fisher placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1:49.21 after posting a personal best of 1:48.42 in the morning prelims, good to remain second all-time.
Kahn, the school record holder in the 100 freestyle, swam a personal best in the finals to lower that mark to 50.20 while finishing second.
Won clocked 1:51.45 in the finals of the 200 butterfly after posting a season best 1:51.27 in the morning prelims.
Fairbanks, the former school record holder in the 100 IM, followed Ketterling to the wall in the 100 IM while clocking a personal best 57.73, now second all-time.
Maddie Grant, a sophomore, posted a personal best of 17:23.63 in the 1650 freestyle while earning the bronze medal, a time that ranks fourth on the all-time charts.
While Ketterling and Fairbanks went 1-2 in the 100 IM, a trio of Coyote seniors followed closely behind as Isabelle Davenport was fifth in personal best 58.77, Maren Iverson seventh (1:00.63) and Madilyn Sindelar eighth (1:00.99).
Emma Clark and Mairead Powers, a pair of freshmen, turned in personal best times in the 200 backstroke while finishing fourth and seventh, respectively. Clark clocked 2:01.57 to move into third all-time while Powers’ 2:03.29 is now sixth-best in school history.
Maddie Katz, a junior, was seventh in the 200 butterfly in 2:09.19 while Spomer, a freshman, was eighth in the 100 free in 52.15 after clocking a personal best 52.12 in the morning prelims. Katz also had a personal best in the morning prelims of 2:08.35 to move to 8th all-time.
Leah Drengenberg was sixth in the 1650 free in a season best 17:37.45 while Hannah Aitkin was seventh in a personal best of 17:43.90. Kayla Middaugh placed seventh in the three-meter diving event with a final point total of 241.40.
Brady Torborg was fourth in the 100 IM in a personal best 51.65, sixth all-time, while Parker Sonnabend clocked 51.85 while placing fifth.
Gantenbein was seventh in the 200 back in 1:53.16 after swimming to a personal best 1:51.59 in the prelims, now fifth all-time.
Jake Leichner placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke in a season best 2:02.97, Griffin Wolner was sixth in the 200 fly in a personal best 1:52.60 while Kopp placed seventh in the 100 free in 45.32.
Fairbanks will now compete in the NCAA Zone Diving Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, March 6-9.
The Coyotes will also take several entries to the NIC National Invitational scheduled for March 10-12 in Elkhart, Indiana.
Summit League Swim and Dive Championships
Final Team Standings
Men
1. Denver - 987
2. South Dakota - 723
3. South Dakota State - 595
4. Omaha - 564
5. St. Thomas – 302
6. Eastern Illinois - 217
Women
1. Denver – 1,079.50
2. South Dakota - 748
3. Omaha - 621
4. South Dakota State - 404
5. St. Thomas – 369.50
6. Eastern Illinois - 208
Awards
Men's
Swimming Championship MVP – Dylan Wright, Denver
Diving Championship MVP – Ammar Hassan, Denver
Newcomer of the Championship – Dylan Wright, Denver
Diving Coach of the Year – Aaron D'Addario, Denver
Swimming Coach of the Year – Alicia Franklin, Denver
Women's
Swimming Championship MVP – Aysia Leckie, Denver
Diving Championship MVP – Stella Fairbanks, South Dakota
Newcomer of the Championship – Jessica Maeda, Denver
Diving Coach of the Year – Aaron D'Addario, Denver
Swimming Coach of the Year – Alicia Franklin, Denver
Swimming Event Champions
Women's 50 Yard Freestyle – Aysia Leckie, Denver (22.66)
Women's 100 Yard Freestyle – Aysia Leckie, Denver (49.98)
Women's 200 Yard Freestyle – Aysia Leckie, Denver (1:47.79)
Women's 500 Yard Freestyle – Angie Lindsay, Denver (4:52.15)
Women's 1,650 Yard Freestyle – Angie Lindsay, Denver (16:51.21)
Women's 100 Yard Butterfly – Annika Harthoorn, Omaha (54.85)
Women's 200 Yard Butterfly – Mia Moulden, Denver (2:01.21)
Women's 100 Yard Breaststroke – Jessica Maeda, Denver (1:02.09)
Women's 200 Yard Breaststroke – Jessica Maeda, Denver (2:13.57)
Women's 100 Yard Backstroke – Natalie Arky, Denver (54.08)
Women's 200 Yard Backstroke – Natalie Arky, Denver (1:56.21)
Women's 100 Yard IM – Cassie Ketterling, South Dakota (56.92)
Women's 200 Yard IM – Jessica Maeda, Denver (2:02.15)
Women's 400 Yard IM – Cassie Ketterling, South Dakota (4:24:04)
Women's 400 Yard Medley Relay – Denver (3:40.77)
Women's 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (1:31.93)
Women's 200 Yard Medley Relay – Denver (1:38.92)
Women's 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (7:19.05)
Women's 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (3:23.25)
Men's 50 Yard Freestyle – Zachary Kopp, South Dakota (20.35)
Men's 100 Yard Freestyle – Kody Hollingsworth, Omaha (44.63)
Men's 200 Yard Freestyle – Dylan Wright, Denver (1:38.50)
Men's 500 Yard Freestyle – Dylan Wright, Denver (4:25.22)
Men's 1,650 Yard Freestyle – Kieran Watson, Denver (15:25:03)
Men's 100 Yard Butterfly – Elijah Clements, Omaha (47.80)
Men's 200 Yard Butterfly – Brandon Chapman, Denver (1:46.21)
Men's 100 Yard Breaststroke – Daniel Young, Omaha (53.94)
Men's 200 Yard Breaststroke – Marco Nosack, Denver (1:58.41)
Men's 100 Yard Backstroke – Kody Hollingsworth, Omaha (48.31)
Men's 200 Yard Backstroke – Dylan Wright, Denver (1:44.27)
Men's 100 Yard IM – Mack Sathre, South Dakota (49.74)
Men's 200 Yard IM – Marco Nosack, Denver (1:47.11)
Men's 400 Yard IM – Marco Nosack, Denver (3:52.18)
Men's 400 Yard Medley Relay – South Dakota (3:14.75)
Men's 200 Yard Medley Relay – Omaha (1:27.29)
Men's 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (6:35.30)
Men's 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – South Dakota (1:20.47)
Men's 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (2:59.29)
Diving Event Champions
Women's 1-meter – Stella Fairbanks, South Dakota (281.45)
Women's 3-meter – Maya Belanger, Denver (309.80)
Men's 1-meter – Ammar Hassan, Denver – (348.55)*
Men's 3-meter – Ammar Hassan, Denver (384.40)*
*Summit League Championship meet record
