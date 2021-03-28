HASTINGS, Neb. — Late rallies sank Mount Marty in both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday, as Hastings earned a doubleheader sweep of the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action.
In the opener, a Taylor Stuhr grand slam in the sixth inning lifted the Broncos to a 5-3 victory.
Alyssa Carter, Julia Reimer, Mattie Hogrefe and Anastasia Krueger each had a hit in the victory.
Emma Burns went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Mount Marty. Adley Swanson’s home run provided the other Lancer score. Bailey Kortan, Makenzi Rockwell and Kelly Amezcua each had a hit in the effort.
Kyra Maguire went the distance in the win. Mo Vornhagen took the loss, striking out five in her five-plus innings of work.
Hastings scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 12-11 victory.
Carter went 2-for-5 with a grand slam for Hastings. Bailey Collingham and Sydney Schelkopf each had two hits, with Collingham recording a home run. Stuhr also homered. Krueger had the game-winning two-run double in the seventh.
Karlee Arnold went 2-for-3 with a home run for Mount Marty. Sami Noble went 2-for-5 with a home run. Amezcua doubled and singled, driving in three. Swanson also doubled and singled. Burns also had two hits. Tara Oren doubled and Abby Thomas added a hit in the effort.
Mia Pemberton picked up the win. Kaylee Rogers took the loss in relief.
Mount Marty, 10-9 overall and 3-3 in the GPAC, will travel to Dordt on Monday. The games were moved from Tuesday due to expected poor weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.