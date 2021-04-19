GARRETSON — Parker finished second in the girls’ division and sixth in the boys’ division of the Jesse James Inv. track and field meet, held Saturday.
Sioux Falls Christian swept the team titles. The Chargers won the girls’ division 166.5 to 146 over Parker. The Charger boys scored 275.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Chester (97).
Parker won six titles, including three relays, on the girls’ side. The Pheasants won the 400 (53.1), 800 (1:52.2) and 1600 (4:29.5) relays. Jenna VanVelven, Janae Olson, Anna Reiffenberger and Shayla Voeltz ran on two of the winning relays.
Parker’s Lexi Even, who ran on the winning 400 relay, won the 400 (1:02.9) and finished second in both the 100 (12.6) and 200 (26.3). Voeltz (16-8) and Olson (15-10) finished 1-2 in the long jump, with Voeltz (27.6) third and Olson (27.7) fourth in the 200. Cierra Mohr won the triple jump (31-1 1/2), finished fourth in the long jump (14-11) and ran on the winning 800 relay.
Also for Parker, Parker Lessman finished second in the discus (95-7). Tayler Coleman placed fourth in the 800 (2:44.6) and ran on the winning 1600 relay. Josie Leberman was fourth in the 1600 (6;06.4), Shelby Lang finished fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.7) and Braelyn Berens ran on the winning 400 relay.
The Parker boys placed sixth with 55.5 points. Cole Jurgens placed second in the 400 (54.9), fourth in the 200 (23.7) and ran on the Pheasants’ runner-up 400 relay (47.1). Jaivyn DeBoer finished third in the long jump (18-9), fourth in the triple jump (35-1) and ran on the 400 relay. Bogdan Marushkevic and Zanto Centeno ran on the Pheasants’ 400 relay.
