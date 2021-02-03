In a normal year, February is the month that programs across the Missouri Valley Football Conference are gearing up for spring practices that would conclude with an annual spring game.
‘Normal’ isn’t part of any vernacular in 2021, however.
To hear South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier put it, “Everything is really different.”
And he’s right.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Valley season was moved to this spring, which means the 10 teams — one league team opted out — are now gearing up to play actual games with actual significance.
“I can’t think of one thing this spring, or what I call fall camp, that has been the same as any year before,” Stiegelmeier said during Wednesday’s preseason media Zoom.
Valley teams will play conference games over eight consecutive weekends (Feb. 19-April 10), with April 17 designated as an open week in the event of a postponement. Games will be played on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
In other words, nothing about this season will be like any other.
For the players, though, the main point remains the same: They get to play football games.
“You have a bunch of guys that had something that was pretty special taken away from them in the fall, and now the spring gives them a chance to play football again,” South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson said.
Up in Brookings, the Jackrabbits — picked to finish third in Wednesday’s preseason poll — are treating this spring like a normal ‘fall camp,’ even if their schedule is completely different.
“I’ve been mostly impressed with our guys’ attitudes, because of all of the schedule changes and system changes,” Stiegelmeier said.
“As we all know, you start with a good attitude, you’re going to get good results.”
With that in mind, the practices that Valley teams (at least the ones who didn’t play actual games, as three teams did) got in last fall proved to invaluable in preparation for the spring season, according to Nielson.
Those practices, he added, allowed the programs’ true freshman crucial experience.
“The guys who came in as true freshman in the fall are in a much better position to be able to step on the field this spring and contribute at a high level,” Nielson said.
Of course, the decision to move the 2020 season to this spring means that college football teams will play two full seasons within a 10-month span in 2021. Among the challenges there are that players will have quite the workload in a short amount of time.
“August camps in 2021 are going to look a lot different than the traditional August camp, because our guys will have gone through an eight-game season,” Nielson said.
There’s also the issue of practice time.
During the first few weeks of fall camp each August, players aren’t in classes yet, which means they can focus solely on football, according to Nielson. In the spring, though, players are juggling their coursework with class times and football.
Because of those other obligations, the Jackrabbits, for example, practice at night during the spring, according to Stiegelmeier.
Both USD and SDSU will open their spring seasons on Friday, Feb. 19, with the Coyotes at home against Western Illinois and the Jackrabbits on the road at Northern Iowa.
Quarterback Battles At USD, SDSU
It’s looking increasingly likely that South Dakota and South Dakota State might both take the field in their season openers with a true freshman guiding the offense.
Carson Camp, a 6-foot-3 freshman from Bloomington, Illinois, has been impressing the USD coaches in Vermillion, while Mark Gronowski, a 6-foot-3 freshman from Naperville, Illinois, has done the same in Brookings.
Asked Wednesday about Camp, Nielson raved about the quarterback’s performance. So, might he be ‘the guy’ for the Coyotes?
“He’s certainly in the mix,” Nielson said. “He’s executing at a very high level for a freshman.”
On the other hand, Camp isn’t exactly your average true freshman, Nielson added. For one, he’s been at USD for over a year — Camp was an early enrollee in January 2020 — which has given him the benefit of a full spring and fall camp.
“He’s very talented,” Nielson said. “He makes some throws that wow an old guy like me, so that tells you a little bit.”
Nielson said USD will probably name a starter midway through next week.
The same is true in Brookings, where Stiegelmeier said SDSU will likely name its starting quarterback within a week.
Before Tuesday’s practice, Gronowski was the likely ‘favorite’ for the job because he had taken most of the reps, according to Stiegelmeier. An interception in a drill, however, “set him back a little bit,” the coach said.
“All three of those guys have great strides this fall camp,” Stiegelmeier said, referring to Gronowski, sophomore J’Bore Gibbs and sophomore Keaton Heide.
Could Weather Be A Factor?
The decision last fall to move the Missouri Valley Football Conference season to the spring ensured that weather — cold temperatures and snow, primarily — could certainly play a role.
Four of the league’s 10 teams that will play this spring play in an indoor facility: North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota. Meanwhile, South Dakota State, Illinois State, Southern Illinois, Youngstown State, Missouri State and Western Illinois play outside. Indiana State, which also plays outdoors, opted out of the spring season.
The debate now for teams across the Valley is how to juggle practices inside and outside, depending on the upcoming game.
In Vermillion, USD can practice on its game turf inside the DakotaDome or the Coyotes can go outside to their new practice facility.
“The more you do that, the better,” said Nielson, who has plenty of experience coaching outdoors — prior to coming to USD, Nielson won two NCAA Division II national titles at Minnesota-Duluth and then coached at Western Illinois.
The opposite is the case in Brookings, where SDSU plays outside at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium but also has the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex as an indoor option.
“I don’t know what an indoor team is going to do to prepare for it, but we’re going to practice in it enough to get used to it,” Stiegelmeier said.
