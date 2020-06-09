Due to wind and rain in the region, several contests scheduled for Tuesday were postponed.
— The South Central League (SCL) amateur baseball game featuring Tabor at the Yankton Lakers has been postponed to today (Wednesday). Start time will remain at 7:30 p.m.
— The SCL game featuring Crofton at Menno has been postponed to Friday. Start time remains at 7:30 p.m.
— The SCL game featuring Irene at Freeman has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— No Vermillion at Larchwood amateur baseball game was also postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— No official announcements were made on the following girls’ fastpitch doubleheaders: TSC at Yankton Fury Fire, Dakota Valley at Yankton Fury Black and Yankton Fury Twisters against the Yankton Fury Gazelles.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
