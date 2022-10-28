WYNOT, Neb. — Few people would call Friday’s playoff game between the Wynot Blue Devils (8-1) and the Twin Loup Wolves (6-3) perfect.
Even fewer would call it boring.
Despite falling behind by 10 and committing four of the game’s eight turnovers, the Blue Devils rallied pastthe Wolves 34-28 in the second round of Nebraska D2 playoffs.
Wynot entered Friday’s game having defeated Winside last week 56-20 while Twin Loup came off a 66-26 victory over Elgin Public-Pope John.
The Blue Devils started off the back-and-forth evening’s scoring with a 25-yard Dylan-Heine throw to Zack Foxhoven to go up 6-0 with 8:15 left in the quarter. The 2-point attempt failed.
But the Wolves were quick to strike back, going up 8-6 on a Rusty Oxford touchdown. The Blue Devils would attempt to respond, but Heine would be picked off on the 1-yard line. A facemask penalty against Wynot on the same play would help the Wolves start the subsequent drive on their own 16-yard line. The Wolves finished the quarter driving.
The interception would prove costly as the Wolves’ Slate Micheel took in a short touchdown to go up 16-6 with 10:53 left in the second quarter.
However, Wynot wasn’t going anywhere. Following an interception with 3:23 in the first half, the Blue Devils scored on a Colin Wieseler catch, bringing the score to 16-14, Wolves still on top. With less than two minutes left, the Wolves fumbled on the subsequent drive, leading to a Chase Schroeder recovery for the Blue Devils.
The game incurred a nearly 15-minute delay with 1:13 left in the first half after a Wynot fan was injured when a player was pushed out of bounds. The fan was transported from the field by Wynot EMS with unknown injuries, and play resumed once another ambulance became available.
Following the delay, Foxhoven scored on a 25-yard Heine pass to put the Blue Devils back on top, 20-16 with 48 seconds left in the half. The teams traded interceptions to finish out the half.
Wynot head coach Steve Heimes said he was happy with how the team responded to adversity.
“Twin Loup has a very good team with two solid running guys,” he said. “I kind of thought if we stopped them and limited our mistakes offensively, we’d win the game. We had three turnovers on their two-yard line. You just can’t do that against a good team, and our guys are really resilient and bounced back, so I’m happy with that fact.”
Twin Loup started the third quarter with the ball and made quick work of scoring, retaking the lead on a 22-yard Cael Richardson catch to go up 22-20 with 9:35 left in the quarter. The two-point conversion failed.
The Blue Devils didn’t need much time to respond, though, retaking the lead again with 8:07 left in the quarter on an eight-yard Colin Wieseler run. The two-point attempt failed, with the Blue Devils up 26-22.
A promising Blue Devils drive to begin the fourth quarter came to a devastating end as Heine threw an interception to Twin Loup’s Garrett Keith, who returned the ball 70 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, making the score 28-26 in favor of the Wolves. The two-point conversion failed.
The Blue Devils quickly made their way down the field on the subsequent drive, capping it off with a five-yard Heine run to retake the lead for good, Wynot up 34-28.
Heine was 23-40 on the night with 317 yards in the air, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 42 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Foxhoven tied Heine’s rushing output. The Blue Devils totaled 445 yards of offense.
Heimes said there’s plenty to work on before next week.
“We’ve got to be able to put the ball in inside the 10-yard line,” he said. “We turned it over three times inside the 10-yard line. We just can’t do that. That’s something we’ve got to focus on in practice this week.”
Wynot will host Bloomfield Friday, Nov. 4.
