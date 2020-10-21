Here is the schedule for high school football playoffs in South Dakota and Nebraska. This page will be updated with scores and upcoming schedules as those are made available.

----

S.D. PLAYOFFS

CLASS 11B

First Round, Oct. 22

No. 16 Garretson (2-6) at No. 1 Winner (7-0), 6 p.m.

No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (4-3) at No. 8 Stanley County (5-2), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Chamberlain (2-5) at No. 4 Sioux Valley (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (3-3) at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

No. 15 Lead-Deadwood (2-5) at No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (8-0), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Sisseton (5-3) at No. 7 WWSSC (6-2), 5 p.m. Friday (Wessington Springs)

No. 14 Aberdeen Roncalli (3-4) at No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock (7-0), 6 p.m.

No. 11 Redfield (3-4) at No. 6 St. Thomas More (6-1), 6 p.m. CT Friday

CLASS 9AA

First Round, Oct. 22

Region 1

No. 4 Clark-Willow Lake (4-4) at No. 1 Hamlin (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Florence-Henry (6-3) at No. 2 Deuel (3-2), 7 p.m.

Region 2

No. 4 Parker (3-5) at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (7-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Arlington-Lake Preston (4-4) at No. 2 Baltic (4-3), 7 p.m.

Region 3

No. 4 Bon Homme (2-5) at No. 1 Platte-Geddes (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Parkston (4-2) at No. 2 Hanson (6-2), 7 p.m.

Region 4

No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton (2-6) at No. 1 Lemmon-McIntosh (8-0), 6 p.m. CT Friday (Lemmon)

No. 3 Jones County-White River (3-5) at No. 2 Rapid City Christian (4-5), 6 p.m. CT

CLASS 9A

First Round, Oct. 22

Region 1

No. 4 North Border (3-5) at No. 1 Warner (7-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Britton-Hecla (4-4) at No. 2 Ipswich-Edmunds Central (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday (Ipswich)

Region 2

No. 4 DeSmet (6-2) at No. 1 Howard (7-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Chester Area (6-2) at No. 2 Canistota- Freeman (7-1), 7 p.m. (in Freeman)

Region 3

No. 4 Burke (5-3) at No. 1 Lyman (5-2), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Castlewood (4-4) at No. 2 Gregory (5-3), 6 p.m.

Region 4

No. 4 Northwestern (2-5) at No. 1 Wall (7-0), 7 p.m. CT

No. 3 Timber Lake (3-3) at No. 2 Philip (6-2), 5 p.m. CT Friday

CLASS 9B

First Round, Oct. 22

Region 1

No. 4 Faulkton Area (4-3) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (7-1), 6 p.m. (Selby)

No. 3 Langford Area (6-2) at No. 2 Wolsey-Wessington (6-1), 6 p.m. Friday

Region 2

No. 4 Bison (2-6) at No. 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary (4-2), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Colman-Egan (5-2) at No. 2 Alcester-Hudson (5-3), 6 p.m.

Region 3

No. 4 Estelline-Hendricks (1-6) at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (4-4), 7 p.m. (Corsica)

No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (2-6) at No. 2 Scotland (4-3), 7 p.m.

Region 4

No. 4 Dupree (3-5) at No. 1 Kadoka Area (7-1), 7:30 p.m. CT

No. 3 Harding County (4-3) at No. 2 Faith (6-2), 7 p.m. CT

NEB. PLAYOFFS

CLASS D1

First Round, Oct. 22

North Central (4-4) at Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.

Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) at Amherst (5-3), 7 p.m.

Hemingford (6-2) at Nebraska Christian (4-2), 1:30 p.m.

Hitchcock County (6-2) at Elm Creek (7-1), 7 p.m.

Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 7 p.m. (Neligh)

Southern Valley (5-3) at Hi-Line (4-3), 7 p.m. (Elwood)

Cambridge (3-3) at Sutherland (5-3), 6 p.m.

Anselmo-Merna (4-4) at Dundy County-Stratton (7-0), 5 p.m. CT

Tri County 2, Southern 0, forfeit

Lourdes Central Catholic (5-2) at Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (4-2), 3:30 p.m. (Humphrey)

Freeman (5-2) at Weeping Water (6-1), 7 p.m.

Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at Lutheran High Northeast (7-1), 7 p.m.

EMF (4-3) at Stanton (6-1), 6 p.m.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at Thayer Central (6-2), 2 p.m.

Howells-Dodge (6-2) at Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-4), 7 p.m.

Clarkson-Leigh (4-4) at Cross County (8-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS D2

First Round, Oct. 22

Blue Hill (1-6) at Central Valley (6-0), 7 p.m. (Wolbach)

Medicine Valley (7-1) at Garden County (6-2), 7 p.m. CT

Leyton (5-3) at Loomis (7-1), 4 p.m.

Palmer (3-5) at Kenesaw (6-1), 7 p.m.

Sandhills Valley (4-4) at O’Neill St. Mary’s (8-0), 4 p.m.

Mullen (6-2) at Pleasanton (7-1), 6 p.m.

Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) at Riverside (3-3), 7 p.m. (Cedar Rapids)

Axtell (3-5) at Sandhills-Thedford (8-0), 5 p.m. (Dunning)

Fullerton (2-4) at Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1), 5 p.m.

Creighton (6-2) at Osmond (5-2), 6 p.m.

Niobrara-Verdigre (2-3) at Humphrey St. Francis (7-1), 7 p.m.

Johnson-Brock (3-5) at Allen (6-0), 6 p.m.

Winside (5-3) at Wynot (5-1), 6 p.m.

Pender (5-3) at Osceola (7-0), 6 p.m.

Mead (4-4) at Bloomfield (4-3), 6 p.m.

Elgin Public-Pope John (3-5) at BDS (7-0), 5 p.m., Bruning

