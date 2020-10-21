Here is the schedule for high school football playoffs in South Dakota and Nebraska. This page will be updated with scores and upcoming schedules as those are made available.
----
S.D. PLAYOFFS
CLASS 11B
First Round, Oct. 22
No. 16 Garretson (2-6) at No. 1 Winner (7-0), 6 p.m.
No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (4-3) at No. 8 Stanley County (5-2), 6 p.m.
No. 13 Chamberlain (2-5) at No. 4 Sioux Valley (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (3-3) at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (5-3), 6:30 p.m.
No. 15 Lead-Deadwood (2-5) at No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Sisseton (5-3) at No. 7 WWSSC (6-2), 5 p.m. Friday (Wessington Springs)
No. 14 Aberdeen Roncalli (3-4) at No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock (7-0), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Redfield (3-4) at No. 6 St. Thomas More (6-1), 6 p.m. CT Friday
CLASS 9AA
First Round, Oct. 22
Region 1
No. 4 Clark-Willow Lake (4-4) at No. 1 Hamlin (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Florence-Henry (6-3) at No. 2 Deuel (3-2), 7 p.m.
Region 2
No. 4 Parker (3-5) at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (7-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Arlington-Lake Preston (4-4) at No. 2 Baltic (4-3), 7 p.m.
Region 3
No. 4 Bon Homme (2-5) at No. 1 Platte-Geddes (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Parkston (4-2) at No. 2 Hanson (6-2), 7 p.m.
Region 4
No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton (2-6) at No. 1 Lemmon-McIntosh (8-0), 6 p.m. CT Friday (Lemmon)
No. 3 Jones County-White River (3-5) at No. 2 Rapid City Christian (4-5), 6 p.m. CT
CLASS 9A
First Round, Oct. 22
Region 1
No. 4 North Border (3-5) at No. 1 Warner (7-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Britton-Hecla (4-4) at No. 2 Ipswich-Edmunds Central (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday (Ipswich)
Region 2
No. 4 DeSmet (6-2) at No. 1 Howard (7-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Chester Area (6-2) at No. 2 Canistota- Freeman (7-1), 7 p.m. (in Freeman)
Region 3
No. 4 Burke (5-3) at No. 1 Lyman (5-2), 4 p.m.
No. 3 Castlewood (4-4) at No. 2 Gregory (5-3), 6 p.m.
Region 4
No. 4 Northwestern (2-5) at No. 1 Wall (7-0), 7 p.m. CT
No. 3 Timber Lake (3-3) at No. 2 Philip (6-2), 5 p.m. CT Friday
CLASS 9B
First Round, Oct. 22
Region 1
No. 4 Faulkton Area (4-3) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (7-1), 6 p.m. (Selby)
No. 3 Langford Area (6-2) at No. 2 Wolsey-Wessington (6-1), 6 p.m. Friday
Region 2
No. 4 Bison (2-6) at No. 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary (4-2), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Colman-Egan (5-2) at No. 2 Alcester-Hudson (5-3), 6 p.m.
Region 3
No. 4 Estelline-Hendricks (1-6) at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (4-4), 7 p.m. (Corsica)
No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (2-6) at No. 2 Scotland (4-3), 7 p.m.
Region 4
No. 4 Dupree (3-5) at No. 1 Kadoka Area (7-1), 7:30 p.m. CT
No. 3 Harding County (4-3) at No. 2 Faith (6-2), 7 p.m. CT
NEB. PLAYOFFS
CLASS D1
First Round, Oct. 22
North Central (4-4) at Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.
Arcadia-Loup City (5-3) at Amherst (5-3), 7 p.m.
Hemingford (6-2) at Nebraska Christian (4-2), 1:30 p.m.
Hitchcock County (6-2) at Elm Creek (7-1), 7 p.m.
Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 7 p.m. (Neligh)
Southern Valley (5-3) at Hi-Line (4-3), 7 p.m. (Elwood)
Cambridge (3-3) at Sutherland (5-3), 6 p.m.
Anselmo-Merna (4-4) at Dundy County-Stratton (7-0), 5 p.m. CT
Tri County 2, Southern 0, forfeit
Lourdes Central Catholic (5-2) at Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (4-2), 3:30 p.m. (Humphrey)
Freeman (5-2) at Weeping Water (6-1), 7 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at Lutheran High Northeast (7-1), 7 p.m.
EMF (4-3) at Stanton (6-1), 6 p.m.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at Thayer Central (6-2), 2 p.m.
Howells-Dodge (6-2) at Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-4), 7 p.m.
Clarkson-Leigh (4-4) at Cross County (8-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS D2
First Round, Oct. 22
Blue Hill (1-6) at Central Valley (6-0), 7 p.m. (Wolbach)
Medicine Valley (7-1) at Garden County (6-2), 7 p.m. CT
Leyton (5-3) at Loomis (7-1), 4 p.m.
Palmer (3-5) at Kenesaw (6-1), 7 p.m.
Sandhills Valley (4-4) at O’Neill St. Mary’s (8-0), 4 p.m.
Mullen (6-2) at Pleasanton (7-1), 6 p.m.
Ansley-Litchfield (5-3) at Riverside (3-3), 7 p.m. (Cedar Rapids)
Axtell (3-5) at Sandhills-Thedford (8-0), 5 p.m. (Dunning)
Fullerton (2-4) at Falls City Sacred Heart (6-1), 5 p.m.
Creighton (6-2) at Osmond (5-2), 6 p.m.
Niobrara-Verdigre (2-3) at Humphrey St. Francis (7-1), 7 p.m.
Johnson-Brock (3-5) at Allen (6-0), 6 p.m.
Winside (5-3) at Wynot (5-1), 6 p.m.
Pender (5-3) at Osceola (7-0), 6 p.m.
Mead (4-4) at Bloomfield (4-3), 6 p.m.
Elgin Public-Pope John (3-5) at BDS (7-0), 5 p.m., Bruning
