Yankton manager Mark Ryken likes how the Tappers look at times.
The times when their full lineup is available.
With everyone expected to be available this weekend, Ryken is optimistic about the chances for the Tappers, who host the opening two rounds of the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament.
“When everyone shows up, we’re a pretty competitive team,” Ryken said. “We’re no world beaters, but we’re a decent team.”
The South Central League regular season champions (11-3 in league) have a solid pitching staff, bolstered by a pair of Mount Marty pitchers, Caden Eymann (4-1) and Sam Schonberg (1-0). Kieren Luellman (1-1) has been a workhorse, starting “four or five” games for the Tappers, according to Ryken.
Aaron Madden (2-0) and Shane Miller have been effective out of the bullpen for Yankton, Ryken noted.
A pair of Mount Marty guys, one of which is also a Yankton alum, have sparked the offense, according to Ryken.
“Joe Gokie (.414), no doubt, has been our best hitter,” he said. “Will Rauch (.410) has been solid.”
Mitch Gullikson (.340), Caid Koletzky (.333), Cade Sudbeck and Stephen Oswald (.363) have also had productive seasons, according to Ryken.
The Tappers open a perennial power, the Sioux Falls Brewers. Yankton and the Brewers met in the 2019 championship and the 2020 tournament, with Sioux Falls winning both meetings.
“They’ve been one of the best teams for the past decade, maybe more,” Ryken said of the Brewers.
Tonight’s Tappers-Brewers matchup will be the first of eight games played at Riverside this weekend. Tonight’s other first-round game features the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels, the defending Class A champions, and Black Hills A’s, tentatively scheduled for an 8 p.m. start.
Action begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with Friday’s two losers facing off, followed by Friday’s two winners. The Saturday night session will begin with the Rapid City Diamondbacks and Brookings Cubs at 5 p.m., followed by the Renner Monarchs and Aberdeen Circus at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule will follow Saturday morning’s format, with the two Saturday losers playing at 11 a.m. and the two winners playing at 1 p.m.
The six teams that win at least one game in Yankton will advance to play in Mitchell, Aug. 11-13. The championship game is set for Aug. 13 at noon in Mitchell.
“We’re hoping to advance to Mitchell,” Ryken said. “Then we’ll see what we can do.”
