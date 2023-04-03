SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Morningside Mustangs took three of four contests over the Mount Marty Lancers after the teams split in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action on Monday..

The Lancers got one game back in the first game Monday, as they withstood a four-run second inning from Morningside. Down 4-3, pinch runner Noah Moon scored for the Lancers on a wild pitch in the top of the third to tie the game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.