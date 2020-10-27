FREMONT, Neb. — Midland held off Mount Marty 25-18, 25-15, 24-26, 25-16 in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
For Midland (7-6, 6-5 GPAC), Taliyah Flores had 16 kills and Hope Leimbach — announced as the NAIA Setter of the Week earlier in the day — posted 51 assists to lead the way. Lauryn Samuelson and Maggie Hiatt each had 12 kills, with Samuelson also recording four assisted blocks, in the victory.
For Mount Marty (5-15, 0-10 GPAC), Gabby Roth posted 15 kills, and Elizabeth Watchorn had 13 kills and nine digs to lead the way. Amber Miller had 31 assists. Molly Brinkman added 10 digs.
Mount Marty will host two matches against Hastings today (Wednesday), at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Lancers will face Hastings in a junior varsity match in between.
