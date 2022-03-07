MADISON, Wis. – South Dakota women’s swimming and diving team member Stella Fairbanks competed Monday at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships at Soderholm Aquatic Center.
Fairbanks, a sophomore, scored 209.25 points to finish in 44th place in the one-meter diving competition.
Fairbanks will compete on Tuesday at in the three-meter event.
