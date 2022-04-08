MITCHELL — Andes Central-Dakota Christian standout Abigail Svatos claimed girls’ honors the Class B Golf Classic, Friday at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell.
No team scores were kept.
Svatos shot 91, edging Burke’s Adisyn Andalh (93) and Corsica-Stickney’s Jayce Kemp (94). Ethan’s Ryanna Clauson (99) and Avon’s McKenna Kocmich (101) rounded out the top five.
On the boys’ side, Chase McDonald of Chester Area claimed top honors with a 73, beating out Gregory’s Eli Vogel (77) and Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman (78). Burke’s Bryce Frank (80) was fourth, with Ethan’s Ryan Gerlach (81) fifth.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TOP 15: 1, Abigail Svatos, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 91; 2, Adisyn Indahl, Burke 93; 3, Jayce Kemp, Corsica-Stickney 94; 4, Ryanna Clauson, Ethan 99; 5, McKenna Kocmich, Avon 101; 6, Jaden Kortan, Bon Homme 106; 7, Claire Berg, Baltic 107; 8, Christa Glanzer, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 107; 9, Gabby Fink, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 108; 10, Jacie McCune, DeSmet 110; 11, Ashton Summerville, Platte-Geddes 111; 12, Cheyenne Burg, Wessington Springs 111; 13, Olivia Bull, Burke 115; 14, Harper Anderson, DeSmet 115; 15, Shania Longe, Bridgewater-Emery 118
BOYS’ DIVISION
TOP 15: 1, Chase McDonald, Chester 73; 2, Eli Fogel, Gregory 77; 3, Dawson Hoffman, Platte-Geddes 78; 4, Bryce Frank, Burke 80; 5, Ryan Gerlach, Ethan 81; 6, Hunter Bailey, Bridgewater-Emery 82; 7, Kade Stukerl, Gregory 82; 8, Gavin Landmark, Deubrook 83; 9, Trey Murray, Gregory 84; 10, Jevin Goertz, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 85; 11, Kody Klumb, Ethan 85; 12, Shad Bosma, Corsica-Stickney 86; 13, Blake Larson, Wessington Springs 87; 14, Trey Hettick, Selby 87; 15, Keenan Waldera, Hanson 87
