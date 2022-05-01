MACOMB, Ill.—Aleesia Sainz and Jordyn Pender drove in two runs each and Clara Edwards tossed her 18th complete game of the season to lead South Dakota to a 5-2 win against Western Illinois Sunday at McKee Stadium.
The Coyotes swept the Leathernecks for the first time since 2014 and maintained third place in the Summit League standings. South Dakota (27-20, 11-7 Summit) closes out the regular season with a three-game series at Kansas City next Friday and Saturday.
Western Illinois led 2-1 after one inning and that score didn’t change until Sainz delivered an RBI triple in the top of the sixth that scored Gabby Moser from first base. One batter later, Pender drilled an Abby Carlin offering over the fence in right field that put South Dakota ahead 4-2. It was Pender’s second home run in as many days and her fourth of the season.
Moser came up again in the top of the seventh and was intentionally walked to load the bases ahead of Sainz. That was significant because Moser needed a home run for the cycle – she tripled, doubled and singled as part of a 3-for-3 effort – and because Sainz is the Coyotes’ leader in nearly every offensive category. Sainz made the Leathernecks pay with an infield single to the left side that plated an insurance run and made the score 5-2.
Edwards took care of the rest. She wasn’t as sharp in facing the Leathernecks for the second day in a row, but it’s tough to top Saturday’s two-hit shutout. Western Illinois scattered eight hits Sunday, struck out four times and drew four walks. Edwards induced 14 ground ball outs and Sainz and shortstop Lauren Eamiguel combined for 10 assists.
Pender was 6-for-10 during the three-game series with seven RBIs. Moser was 6-for-11 with two doubles and a triple. Second baseman Tatum Villotta was 7-for-11 with a triple and is batting .375 in Summit play.
Saturday: USD 9-8, WIU 0-7
MACOMB, Ill.—South Dakota clinched a spot in the Summit League Tournament and moved into third place in the standings with a doubleheader sweep of Western Illinois Saturday at McKee Stadium. Scores were 9-0 (5 inn.) and 8-7.
Coyote pitcher Clara Edwards tossed her second consecutive two-hit shutout, which highlighted game one, and got the final three outs of game two to earn her program record fifth save of the season.
Offensively, it was the South Dakota trio of Jordyn Pender, Tatum Villotta and Bela Goerke who led the way. Villotta was 4-for-4 in game one – her second four-hit game of the season – and totaled five hits in all. Pender was 3-for-3 in game one, 2-for-3 in game two and it was her solo shot in the top of the seventh inning that proved to be the difference. Goerke hit a three-run homer in game one and a two-run bomb in game two as part of a four-hit performance.
South Dakota needed 75 minutes to score the win in game one. Game two proved to be a back-and-forth affair, though the Coyotes never trailed. Starter Grace Garcia pitched into the fifth inning and earned her seventh win of the season. Macy Schroedermeier relieved Garcia and retired six of the seven batters she faced to hand off to Edwards. Georgia Rea solved Edwards and delivered a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to make it 8-7 before Edwards closed it out.
Western Illinois (8-32, 4-13) got three home runs from the middle of its order to keep game two close. Bella Alvarez went deep for the first time this season and Savannah Rodriguez notched her second of the year. Both Rodriguez and Rea had two hits in game two.
