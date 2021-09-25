Yankton’s sixth straight shutout.
It’s school-record 10th victory.
And the program’s first Eastern South Dakota Conference title since 2014.
All of those things were the product of the Bucks’ 2-0 victory over Aberdeen Central in ESD boys’ soccer action on Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“That was one of our goals, to be conference champs,” said Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring. The Bucks will share that title if Aberdeen Central (9-2) beats winless Mitchell on Tuesday. “The others were to go into the playoffs as a top-three team, then to win a state title.”
The teams traded scoring chances until late in the first half, when the Bucks were able to pop the ball over the defense to Ethan Yasat, who was able to lift the ball over Aberdeen Central goalkeeper Camden Fauth for a goal.
“Getting that first goal is always a mindset. It gave us a big push,” said Yankton goalkeeper Zach Loest. “Walking in, they were the number two team in the state. Being able to score on them shows they’re not invincible, that we can win.”
The Bucks doubled their lead just over a minute into the second half. Gage Becker blasted a shot at the goal, had it bounce off Fauth, then blasted the rebound in for a 2-0 Yankton lead.
Aberdeen Central adjusted, turning up the pressure on the Yankton defense. But the Bucks’ defensive foursome and a mid-game adjustment helped keep Aberdeen Central at bay.
“We made one adjustment with our strikers in the second half,” Dannenbring said. “(Braylen) Bietz, Becker and (Zach) Hebda did a great job of forcing them to play more side to side.”
Loest credited the four players in front of him for helping him record a sixth straight shutout and ninth overall in 12 matches. The Bucks have allowed just four goals on the season, none since their 1-0 loss to Brandon Valley on Sept. 7.
“Our defensive line is probably the best in the state at not allowing goals,” Loest said. “A lot of it is communication. We have amazing communication.”
Yankton, 10-1-1, ends the regular season at Sioux Falls on Tuesday, facing Roosevelt (2-5-2) at Howard Wood Field.
