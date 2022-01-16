MITCHELL — Crofton, Nebraska, grad Lacey Sprakel scored a game-high 13 points off the bench to lead Dakota Wesleyan past Mount Marty 68-39 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Sunday.
Rynn Osthus and Jada Campbell each scored 11 points, with Campbell grabbing eight rebounds, for DWU (16-4, 8-4 GPAC). Tripp-Delmont grad Matti Reiner finished with nine points and five assists. Kaylee Kirk added six steals in the victory.
Beresford grad Aubrey Twedt scored 11 points, going 3-for-4 from three-point range, for Mount Marty (2-18, 1-12). Playing in her hometown of Mitchell, Macy Kempf grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals.
Mount Marty travels to Midland on Wednesday. The Lancers’ lone conference win came against Midland on Dec. 1, a 74-67 decision at home.
MOUNT MARTY (2-18)
Aubrey Twedt 4-11 0-2 11, Kayla Jacobson 1-5 2-2 4, Alexis Kemp 1-5 0-0 3, Macy Kempf 0-3 2-2 2, Callie Otkin 0-5 0-0 0, Kiara Berndt 3-6 0-0 7, Carlie Wetzel 1-7 2-4 4, Camryn Krogman 2-10 0-0 4, Alana Bergland 1-3 0-0 2, Kianna Payer 0-0 2-2 2, Tayte Kohn 0-1 0-0 0, Jessica Niles 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Muth 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13-57 8-12 39.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (16-4)
Rynn Osthus 3-8 3-5 11, Jada Campbell 5-10 1-2 11, Matti Reiner 4-8 1-2 9, Kaylee Kirk 3-8 1-2 7, Aspen Hansen 0-1 0-2 0, Lacey Sprakel 4-9 5-5 13, Isabel Ihnen 2-9 0-0 6, Natalie Gottlob 1-3 3-4 5, Grace Fryda 1-1 2-2 4, Morgan Edelman 1-1 0-0 2, Vanessa Torres 0-0 0-0 0, Adaya Plastow 0-0 0-0 0, Abbigail Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Campbell 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-59 16-24 68.
MOUNT MARTY 8 10 10 11 — 39
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 22 11 16 19 — 68
Three-Pointers: MMU 5-31 (Twedt 3-4, Kemp 1-5, Berndt 1-3, Jacobson 0-3, Kempf 0-1, Otkin 0-5, Wetzel 0-4, Krogman 0-3, Bergland 0-1, Kohn 0-1, Niles 0-1), DWU 4-14 (Osthus 2-4, Ihnen 2-5, Reiner 0-3, Kirk 0-2). Rebounds: DWU 44 (J. Campbell 8), MMU 27 (Kempf 8). Blocked Shots: DWU 6 (Osthus 2, Sprakel 2), MMU 1 (Twedt). Steals: DWU 8 (Kirk 6), MMU 6 (Kempf 4). Assists: DWU 18 (Reiner 5), MMU 7 (Krogman 2, Bergland 2). Personal Fouls: MMU 20, DWU 13. Fouled Out: Krogman. Turnovers: MMU 15, DWU 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.