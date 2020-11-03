VOLLEYBALL

NEB. STATE TOURN.

Nov. 4-7 at Lincoln

NOTE: Third place matches at Lincoln Southeast. All other matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS D1

First Round, Nov. 5

No. 1 Pleasanton (30-0) vs. No. 8 Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m., North Court

No. 2 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (28-3) vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (17-13), 2 p.m., South Court

No. 4 Mead (23-6) vs. No. 5 South Platte (26-4), 3:30 p.m., North Court

No. 3 Bergan (24-10) vs. No. 6 Amherst (20-10), 3:30 p.m., South Court

Semifinals, Nov. 6

Pleasanton-JB winner vs. Mead-SP winner, 9 a.m., South Court

BDS-HCC winner vs. Bergan-Amherst winner, 10:30 a.m., South Court

Final Round, Nov. 7

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 10:30 a.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

CLASS D2

First Round, Nov. 5

No. 1 Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. No. 8 Nebraska Christian (18-8), 9 a.m., North Court

No. 2 Chambers-Wheeler Central (31-1) vs. No. 7 Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m., South Court

No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-6) vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (26-2), 10:30 a.m., North Court

No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. No. 6 Mullen (28-5), 10:30 a.m., South Court

Semifinals, Nov. 6

DO-NC winner vs. FCSH-HSF winner, 9 a.m., North Court

CSC-Wynot winner vs. MHC-Mullen winner, 10:30 a.m., North Court

Final Round, Nov. 7

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.

S.D. REGIONS

REGION 4A

First Round, Nov. 3

Lennox def. Vermillion 25-27, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21, 15-11

Tea Area def. Canton

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford 25-12, 25-11, 25-8

Qualifier Round, Nov. 5

No. 5 Lennox (8-15) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (13-5), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (9-11) at No. 2 Tea Area (15-11), 7 p.m.

REGION 5A

First Round, Nov. 3

McCook Central-Montrose def. Wagner 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22

No. 6 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (10-11) at No. 3 Parkston (16-7), 7 p.m.

Qualifier Round, Nov. 5

No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (13-10) at No. 1 Parker (16-7), 7 p.m.

Parkston/MVP winner at No. 2 Madison (14-4), 7 p.m.

REGION 5B

First Round, Nov. 2

Canistota def. Centerville 25-20, 25-22, 25-14

Menno def. Viborg-Hurley 25-13, 25-21, 25-11

Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy-Marion 25-18, 25-7, 25-13

Second Round, Nov. 3

Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19

Gayville-Volin def. Menno 25-21, 25-16, 25-14

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda 25-19, 25-13, 26-24

Qualifier Round, Nov. 5

No. 4 Alcester-Hudson (14-12) vs. No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery (19-2) at Emery, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Freeman (16-6) at No. 2 Gayville-Volin (16-3), 7 p.m.

REGION 6B

First Round, Nov. 2

Gregory def. Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-13, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18

Second Round, Nov. 3

Corsica-Stickney def. Gregory 25-14, 25-21, 25-9

Platte-Geddes def. Burke 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Kimball-White Lake def. Bon Homme

Avon def. Colome 25-14, 25-17, 25-19

Qualifier Round, Nov. 5 at Bonesteel

No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (17-3) vs. No. 4 Platte-Geddes (17-7), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Kimball-White Lake (15-5) vs. No. 3 Avon (11-5), 8 p.m.

