VOLLEYBALL
NEB. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 4-7 at Lincoln
NOTE: Third place matches at Lincoln Southeast. All other matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS D1
First Round, Nov. 5
No. 1 Pleasanton (30-0) vs. No. 8 Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m., North Court
No. 2 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (28-3) vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (17-13), 2 p.m., South Court
No. 4 Mead (23-6) vs. No. 5 South Platte (26-4), 3:30 p.m., North Court
No. 3 Bergan (24-10) vs. No. 6 Amherst (20-10), 3:30 p.m., South Court
Semifinals, Nov. 6
Pleasanton-JB winner vs. Mead-SP winner, 9 a.m., South Court
BDS-HCC winner vs. Bergan-Amherst winner, 10:30 a.m., South Court
Final Round, Nov. 7
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 10:30 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
CLASS D2
First Round, Nov. 5
No. 1 Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. No. 8 Nebraska Christian (18-8), 9 a.m., North Court
No. 2 Chambers-Wheeler Central (31-1) vs. No. 7 Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m., South Court
No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-6) vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (26-2), 10:30 a.m., North Court
No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. No. 6 Mullen (28-5), 10:30 a.m., South Court
Semifinals, Nov. 6
DO-NC winner vs. FCSH-HSF winner, 9 a.m., North Court
CSC-Wynot winner vs. MHC-Mullen winner, 10:30 a.m., North Court
Final Round, Nov. 7
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 3
Lennox def. Vermillion 25-27, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21, 15-11
Tea Area def. Canton
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford 25-12, 25-11, 25-8
Qualifier Round, Nov. 5
No. 5 Lennox (8-15) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (13-5), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (9-11) at No. 2 Tea Area (15-11), 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
First Round, Nov. 3
McCook Central-Montrose def. Wagner 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22
No. 6 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (10-11) at No. 3 Parkston (16-7), 7 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 5
No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (13-10) at No. 1 Parker (16-7), 7 p.m.
Parkston/MVP winner at No. 2 Madison (14-4), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
First Round, Nov. 2
Canistota def. Centerville 25-20, 25-22, 25-14
Menno def. Viborg-Hurley 25-13, 25-21, 25-11
Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy-Marion 25-18, 25-7, 25-13
Second Round, Nov. 3
Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19
Gayville-Volin def. Menno 25-21, 25-16, 25-14
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda 25-19, 25-13, 26-24
Qualifier Round, Nov. 5
No. 4 Alcester-Hudson (14-12) vs. No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery (19-2) at Emery, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Freeman (16-6) at No. 2 Gayville-Volin (16-3), 7 p.m.
REGION 6B
First Round, Nov. 2
Gregory def. Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-13, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
Second Round, Nov. 3
Corsica-Stickney def. Gregory 25-14, 25-21, 25-9
Platte-Geddes def. Burke 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Kimball-White Lake def. Bon Homme
Avon def. Colome 25-14, 25-17, 25-19
Qualifier Round, Nov. 5 at Bonesteel
No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (17-3) vs. No. 4 Platte-Geddes (17-7), 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Kimball-White Lake (15-5) vs. No. 3 Avon (11-5), 8 p.m.
