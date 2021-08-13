MITCHELL — Chad Hunt went 4-for-5 to lead the Dell Rapids Mudcats past the Larchwood Diamonds 7-1 in the quarterfinals of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Josh Roemen had three hits and two RBI for Dell Rapids, which advances to a semifinal matchup against either Kimball-White Lake or Winner-Colome tonight (Saturday). Matt Burpee doubled and singled, driving in two. Nate Henry had a hit and two RBI, and Ty Hoglund, Mark Abrahamson, Trevor Freudenthal and Grant Olson each had a hit in the victory.
Mitch Peschon went 3-for-5, and Cody Groskruetz and Josh Van Beek each had two hits for Larchwood. Keaton Grevengoed, Jaden Snyder and Chase Vander Feen each had a hit.
Kris Regas struck out 10 batters over eight innings for the win. Ryan Brasser took the loss.
Class A
Renner 13, Brookings 8
MITCHELL — Cyler Melvin went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI to lead Renner past Brookings 13-8 in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Chaz Palmer doubled and singled, and Tyler Blackburn had two hits and three RBI for Renner, which advanced to Sunday’s championship game with the victory. Ben Ihrke added two hits in the victory.
Alex Gauer and Tyler Kreutner each posted three hits, and JaColby Anderson doubled and singled for Brookings, which will play an elimination game this (Saturday) afternoon. Jared Tschetter, Ty Schneider and Sam McMacken each had two hits. Jake Anderson added a hit and three RBI for the Cubs.
Alex Krout pitched six innings for the win. Jake Devine took the loss.
Harrisburg 4, Aberdeen 2
MITCHELL — Gabe Leon drove in three runs to lead Harrisburg past Aberdeen 4-2 in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Drake Field.
Ian Strum added two hits for Harrisburg, which will continue in elimination play today (Saturday) at 11 a.m. against Baltic.
Zane Hunt doubled for Aberdeen.
Bryce Ahrendt went the distance in the win, striking out seven. Mike Stubbs took the loss, striking out seven in his seven innings of work.
Baltic 5, Black Hills 3
MITCHELL — The Baltic River Dawgs rallied from a 3-0 deficit to claim a 5-3 victory over the Black Hills A’s in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Drake Field.
Alejandro Cortina went 3-for-4 to lead Baltic, which advances to an elimination game against Harrisburg today (Saturday) at 11 a.m. Jonathan Wilhelmsen and Raymond Williams each had a double in the victory.
Jesse Kurtenbach had two hits, including a home run, for Black Hills. Dylan Gillespie had two hits and two RBI. Cody Schulze added a double for the A’s, who outhit Baltic 10-7.
Tyler Sandbulte pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the win. Dawson Penticoff took the loss in relief.
