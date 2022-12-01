With only 15 points per game returning from last season’s 6-win campaign, the Yankton girls’ basketball team will look to new leaders to guide the Gazelles.
Yankton, which opens its season tonight (Friday) on the road against Sioux Falls Lincoln, graduated five seniors from a 6-15 team that lost in the SoDak 16 a season ago.
“We knew coming into the season that we’d be inexperienced,” said Trey Krier, who enters his ninth season as YHS head coach.
“We graduated five seniors, so we knew we’d need some kids to step into some different roles.”
Although the Gazelles will boast one senior (Kamella Kopp) on the varsity roster, they will be significantly junior heavy: Payton Moser, Claire Tereshinski, Bailey LaCroix, Camryn Koletzky, Macy Drotzmann, Emma Herrboldt and Kylily Medina.
Yankton will rely on the leadership of Tereshinski, who averaged 10 points per game last season when she became a regular starter.
“She brings such a calming influence to our group,” said Krier, who also commended Tereshinski’s defensive abilities.
LaCroix also returns at a guard position for the Gazelles, and Krier said Moser impressed the coaching staff through pre-season practices. Drotzmann will provide Yankton with an interior presence, as will Koletzky, and Krier said he and his staff also continue to be impressed with the progression of sophomore Adilyn Schelhaas.
Although the Gazelles are inexperienced to start the season, Krier said gradual improvements will be key for a team that will, for the most part, have two seasons to develop with so many underclassmen.
“We don’t have to figure it all out this season, but want to see some improvement,” he said.
That’s the shared goal for everyone, Krier added.
“Our kids aren’t oblivious to who we are right now,” he said. “We’ve had good energy in practices, but we just need to get on the floor and play now.”
For a team seeking improvements and production from new sources, the pre-Christmas challenge facing the Gazelles looks quite daunting, Krier added. Yankton will play three Sioux Falls metro teams before the holiday: Lincoln in the opener, Harrisburg on Dec. 9 and Sioux Falls Washington on Dec. 13.
“That will make it interesting, to improve in game situations,” Krier said.
The key, he added, is to eventually be able to translate improvements in practices into games.
12/2 at S.F. Lincoln 7 p.m.
12/9 at Harrisburg (DH) 6 p.m.
12/13 vs. S.F. Washington 7 p.m.
12/22 vs. Aberdeen Central 3 p.m.
12/30 vs. Brookings (DH) 3:30 p.m.
1/6 vs. Mitchlel (DH) 6 p.m.
1/12 vs. Watertown 7 p.m.
1/14 at O’Gorman (DH) 12:30 p.m.
1/17 vs. S.F. Jefferson 7 p.m.
1/19 at S.F. Roosevelt 7 p.m.
1/26 at Brandon Valley 7 p.m.
1/28 vs. Douglas (DH) 5 p.m.
2/10 at R.C. Stevens (DH) 7 p.m. CT
2/11 at R.C. Central (DH) 1:30 p.m. CT
2/14 vs. S.F. Christian (DH) 6 p.m.
2/16 at Tea Area (DH) 6:30 p.m.
2/24 vs. Spearfish (DH) 6 p.m.
2/25 vs. Sturgis (DH) 12:30 p.m.
3/9-11 State AA (SF Pentagon) TBD
DH - doubleheader with boys’ basketball
