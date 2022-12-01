Gazelles Open Season Today
Yankton junior Claire Tereshinski, right, drives to the basket during a home game in the 2021-22 season. Tereshinski, who averaged 10 points per game as a starter a season ago, returns for a Gazelles squad that graduated five seniors from a 6-15 squad. Yankton opens the 2022-23 season tonight (Friday) at Sioux Falls Lincoln.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

With only 15 points per game returning from last season’s 6-win campaign, the Yankton girls’ basketball team will look to new leaders to guide the Gazelles.

Yankton, which opens its season tonight (Friday) on the road against Sioux Falls Lincoln, graduated five seniors from a 6-15 team that lost in the SoDak 16 a season ago.

