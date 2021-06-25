SIOUX FALLS —The Iowa Hawkeyes will return to the Sanford Pentagon to take on the Utah State Aggies on December 18.
Iowa will play at the Pentagon for the third time overall and second straight season after taking on then-No. 1 Gonzaga last year. Utah State played three games on Heritage Court in 2020 during the inaugural Crossover Classic. The Pentagon has hosted 54 NCAA Division I men’s college basketball games since opening in 2013.
Tickets, game time and broadcast information will be announced later.
A member of the Big Ten Conference, Iowa is coming off a 22-9 season and a third place conference finish with a mark of 14-6. The Hawkeyes advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Oregon. In the offseason, Iowa landed North Dakota transfer and All-Summit League selection Filip Rebraca and have multiple upperclassmen returning including all-conference honoree Jordan Bohannon.
First-year head coach Ryan Odom inherits a Utah State team that went 20-9 last season. Odom spent the last five seasons at the University of Maryland – Baltimore County where in 2018 his team became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when the Retrievers defeated Virginia.
This will be the fourth meeting between Utah State and Iowa. The Hawkeyes won the first two contests, while the Aggies won the last meeting in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.