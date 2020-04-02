Fourteen seniors were among the honorees as the Great Plains Conference announced its all-conference boys’ basketball team on Thursday.
The top four finishers in the league — Marty, Freeman Academy-Marion, Corsica-Stickney and Burke — each had three honorees. For FA-M, senior Gavin Pankratz and sophomores Quincy Blue and Thalen Schroeder were honored.
Here are the honorees, with teams listed in order of finish:
MARTY: Maximillion Zephier, Xavier Hare, Alex Cournoyer
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Gavin Pankratz, Quincy Blue, Thalen Schroeder
CORSICA-STICKNEY: Trever Burke, Brendan Wentland, Jaylen Kemp
BURKE: Jaden Frank, Tyson Mayer, Bryce Frank
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Micah Lau, Carson Koehn
GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Matt Nelson, Andrew Gustad
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Jaeson Garcia, Parker Vander Pol
SCOTLAND: Ty Mogck, Mason Dennis
CENTERVILLE: Hunter Ellis, Gavin Gibney
AVON: Logan Schuurmans
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Jaxon Doering
COLOME: Jason Beckers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.