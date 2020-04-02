All-GPC Team Announced
Freeman Academy-Marion's Gavin Pankratz, back, goes up for a shot over Marty defenders Alex Cournoyer, 2, and Maximillion Zephier during the Great Plains Conference Classic title game at Cimpl Arena. All three were named to the all-Great Plains Conference boys' basketball team, announced Thursday.

 Jeremy Hoeck/P&D

Fourteen seniors were among the honorees as the Great Plains Conference announced its all-conference boys’ basketball team on Thursday.

The top four finishers in the league — Marty, Freeman Academy-Marion, Corsica-Stickney and Burke — each had three honorees. For FA-M, senior Gavin Pankratz and sophomores Quincy Blue and Thalen Schroeder were honored.

Here are the honorees, with teams listed in order of finish:

MARTY: Maximillion Zephier, Xavier Hare, Alex Cournoyer

FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Gavin Pankratz, Quincy Blue, Thalen Schroeder

CORSICA-STICKNEY: Trever Burke, Brendan Wentland, Jaylen Kemp

BURKE: Jaden Frank, Tyson Mayer, Bryce Frank

TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Micah Lau, Carson Koehn

GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Matt Nelson, Andrew Gustad

ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Jaeson Garcia, Parker Vander Pol

SCOTLAND: Ty Mogck, Mason Dennis

CENTERVILLE: Hunter Ellis, Gavin Gibney

AVON: Logan Schuurmans

ALCESTER-HUDSON: Jaxon Doering

COLOME: Jason Beckers

