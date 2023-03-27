SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Briar Cliff swept Mount Marty in a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader on Sunday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Briar Cliff won the opener 10-1 in six innings.
Ella Ray had two hits and Janeah Castro doubled for Mount Marty. Autumn Porter and Lilinoe Nihi each had a hit for the Lancers.
McKenzie Gray took the loss.
Briar Cliff’s Katelyn Kotlarz tossed an eight-inning no-hitter, striking out 12, as the Chargers won the nightcap 1-0.
Makayla Graunke took the tough-luck loss, allowing one run on six hits in 7 2/3 innings.
Mount Marty travels to Dakota Wesleyan on April 1.
