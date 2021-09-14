SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian swept varsity team and individual honors in its home cross country invitational, Tuesday at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.
The SFC boys put six runners in the top 11 to dominate, 13 to 45 over Milbank. Sioux Falls Lincoln (69) was third, followed by Dakota Valley (71) and Madison (88).
SFC’s Isaac Davelaar won the 5,000-meter event in 15:57.16, beating out Milbank’s Nick Batchelor (16:13.86). SFC’s Daniel Colby (17:04.34) and Patrick Vogel (17:11.47), and Beresford’s Cameron Wells (17:26.14) rounded out the top five.
In the 5,000-meter girls’ race, Ellie Maddox of SFC won in 18:51.03, well ahead of Milbank’s Ashlynn Batchelor (19:22.96). Jaycie Babb of Tea Area (19:46.84), Taeli Barta of Vermillion (20:03.09) and Alicia Ruud of Lennox (20:03.12) rounded out the first five.
SFC edged Vermillion 37 to 42 for the girls’ team title. Lennox (48), Milbank (74) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (81) rounded out the top five.
