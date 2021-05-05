BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Sioux Falls’ J.J. Cooney and Augustana’s Jake Lee each earned recognition from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for the 2020-21 men’s golf season.
Cooney, a Pickstown native who prepped at Andes Central, was named to the all-NSIC First Team, his fourth all-NSIC recognition and second first-team selection.
Cooney, who was recently named an NSIC Scholar Athlete for the second straight year, became USF first-ever golfer to earn All-NSIC honors four times. In 2021, Cooney competed in seven events and totaled 19 rounds of golf for a team-best 75.37 scoring average for ninth in the NSIC. Cooney and his teammates ranked second in the NSIC in team scoring average at 299.8. He had a season-best finish of third at the Hillcat Classic in Owasso, Okla., which included a season-best round of two-under par 70 as he shot a 218 (76-72-70).
Cooney, who was named the USF Male Athlete of the Year in 2020, earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration and Entrepreneurial Studies in May, 2020 and is enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program. He was selected to the CoSIDA All-District Team in 2020. Cooney had four top-20 finishes in 2021 and now has 17 top-10 finishes, six top-five and an individual title. In addition, Cooney finished with four rounds at or under par which was the best on the squad in 2021. Cooney is also a three-time Academic All-NSIC selection who has received the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award for a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
The son of Tom and Deb Cooney, JJ was also named the Vucurevich School of Business Outstanding Entrepreneurial Studies Senior during the Spirit of Excellence presentation in 2020.
Lee, a Parkston grad, earned second team honors. Lee led the Vikings in scoring average in 2021 with 76.13 strokes per round, had two top-five finishes and also parred two of his rounds this season.
The junior capped his season with his best performance, earning All-Tournament Team honors at the NSIC Championships. At the event, Lee led the field after day one with a score of 70. His next two rounds of 76 and 72 moved his final score to 218, qualifying him for fourth-place and earning him All-Tournament accolades for the first time in his career.
Lee’s other top-five finish came at the Winona State Invitational on March 8-9. At the tournament, the junior finished in a tie for second-place with a day-one score of 77 followed by a 72-par on day two.
