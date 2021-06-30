PARKSTON — Parkston fell 10-2 to Scotland in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday night in Parkston.
Lindsey Roth and Baylee Schoenfelder tallied two hits each to lead Parkston. Bella Shreeve, Kiauna Hargens, Erica Thompson and Jo Boettcher each tallied one hit for Parkston.
Reagan Klooz pitched six innings for Parkston in the loss. Klooz struck out two and allowed 10 runs.
The second game of the doubleheader was not completed in time for print. Scotland led Parkston 11-10 in the bottom of the fifth with one out and the bases loaded in the inning.
Schoenfelder tallied two hits and two RBI to that point. Thompson and Hargens had two hits and Hargens was in the circle for Parkston.
