WATERTOWN — Christian Pacheco and Tony Guitron each had two goals and an assist as Yankton powered past Watertown 4-1 in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer action on Thursday in Watertown.
Byron Jimenez also had two assists for the Bucks, who improved to 2-1-0 overall, 2-0-0 in ESD play.
