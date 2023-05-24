MARION, Ind. — A program-record 17 athletes on the Mount Marty Lancers track and field team qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The competition starts Wednesday at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Lancers head coach Dan Fitzsimmons praised how the athletes on his team worked throughout the season as weather uncertainties meant the meets on the calendar were not guaranteed to take place. Fitzsimmons added that qualifying for the national tournament is “icing on the cake” for the excellent work the athletes put in throughout the tough winter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.