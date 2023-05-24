MARION, Ind. — A program-record 17 athletes on the Mount Marty Lancers track and field team qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The competition starts Wednesday at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Lancers head coach Dan Fitzsimmons praised how the athletes on his team worked throughout the season as weather uncertainties meant the meets on the calendar were not guaranteed to take place. Fitzsimmons added that qualifying for the national tournament is “icing on the cake” for the excellent work the athletes put in throughout the tough winter.
“It’s something (athletes) shoot for and wish for but a lot of things have to go right for someone to qualify for the national championship,” he said.
“At the end of the day, the credit goes to the kids because when they got their opportunities, they took advantage of them.”
The athletes’ goal was to make the national meet. Now that they are there, Fitzsimmons wants them to take in the experience of competing at it.
“The next step, especially if (athletes) are returning (next season), is that they have a real positive experience here that leaves them hungry to come back and not just be happy qualifying, but maybe make a final or become an All-American,” he said. “If you can start doing that, that gets contagious amongst the group.”
MMU’s Seth Wiebelhaus sits seventh in the men’s decathlon with 6,541 points while Mason Schleis is ninth with 6,410 points. Fitzsimmons praised the consistency both athletes show throughout the multi events.
“They don’t let the downs get too low and the highs get too high,” Fitzsimmons said. “A good indication of a good decathlete is when they can put one event behind them and get focused on the next.”
As decathletes, Schleis and Wiebelhaus work together and feed off each other’s observations about certain aspects regarding the environments in different events.
“You can gauge what the wind is doing or how the runway is reacting so that you don't have to use one of your jumps and get a mark without having any of those variables analyzed or at least used in your favor,” Fitzsimmons said.
Calli Davis is ranked 10th in the 400 dash with a 56.06 time. She holds the school record in the event.
“We knew that if she stayed healthy throughout the season, she would perform at a high level,” Fitzsimmons said. “Now, it's just a matter of if she can take that next step and maybe make a final at the national meet or at least improve upon her school record.”
Davis is a part of the women’s 400 and 1600 relay teams that includes Elianna Clark, Alexis Even, Zelie Sorensen and Isabelle Hardmeyer in the 400 and Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Clark and Abrielle Nelson in the 1600.
“The women's relay teams have been impressive because they’ve set numerous school records in both those relays as the year’s gone on,” Fitzsimmons said. ‘We’re excited to see if they can do it one more time.”
Last year, Marcus Jnofinn was named an All-American and is currently 18th in the men’s 100 dash at 10.47.
“As he's gotten healthier throughout the season, his times have been dropping by tenths of a second,” Fitzsimmons said. “We're hoping that continues this weekend because he's got a good chance to make the final.”
Other MMU athletes competing in the national event include Ashinee George in the women’s 100 hurdles, Donovan Breckenridge in the men’s 200 and 400 dashes, Jonathan Fuselier in the men’s 110 hurdles and Gracie Rippen in the women’s pole vault. Nathan Simons qualified for the 400 dash but will not be competing due to injury. The team of Breckenridge, Fuselier, Jnofinn, Deontae Howard and Gavin Brison will compete in the men’s 400 relay.
Fitzsimmons praised the job his coaching staff, which includes Jonathon Becker, Clint Schroeder, Delwin Potter and Cecilia Fitzsimmons, his wife, have done with their respective groups throughout Dan Fitzsimmons’ first season at the helm of the MMU program.
“It's a true team effort, and I'm excited to be a part of it,” he said.
His favorite part of the job was watching athletes improve throughout the season.
“That's where the real gratification is because when you watch an athlete do something they didn't know they could do, the joy on their face is priceless,” he said.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.