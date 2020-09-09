While a short preseason has hindered the Mount Marty women’s soccer team from getting their usual preparation, head coach Neil Mancktelow is impressed with how the team has adjusted to the challenges this upcoming season holds.
“COVID-19 meant that we started later than planned and we had a reduced pre-season period, but then so has everyone else,” Mancktelow said. “We are grateful that we get the opportunity to play, even though it is different than what we are used to and that in itself presents its own challenges.”
And with all the challenges ahead, Mancktelow hopes that his team can keep making strides towards building a powerhouse Great Plains Athletic Conference program. The Lancers finished 3-10 last season, but made remarkable strides as a program towards success.
“My goal is to build on what we did last year and continue to find ways to improve not only the team but the program overall,” Mancktelow said. “Wins are obviously important but for me the game is about scoring goals and that is something we will look to focus on.”
To get through this challenging season, the Lancers will first have to make a stop in Sioux Center, Iowa today (Wednesday), where Mount Marty will face Dordt in a non-conference battle. And Mancktelow is hoping that his returning starters can lead the way in this early matchup.
“All the returners will be important to us this fall. Each of them bring something to the group and we will work on utilizing their talents and abilities as we look to have them gel with the new players,” Mancktelow said. “Without scrimmages, it’s hard to know what the first game will look like, with the group or returners that we have we are looking to reinforce the concepts we employed last fall and the new players have picked these up quickly, which is a great starting point.”
Mancktelow, who is in his third season at the helm, also notes that the Lancers will bring some strong newcomers to the field, each with the ability to make a mark on the program.
“The coaching staff is excited about this new group and we have been pleased with their progress thus far,” he said. “Without sounding cliché all the new players will bring something to the group. In the short time we have all been together I have been impressed with how quickly they are picking things up as well as showcasing their own abilities and showing the returners why they are here.”
Melissa Martinez and Becky Wilkins are two of the newcomers who look to help the Lancers find the back of the net, while Gracie Dailey will bring stability to the defensive third for Mount Marty. But even with the new talent the GPAC will not be easy. The Lancers will have to battle through a tough schedule to make the GPAC tournament; a feat that would define the Lancers’ climb to success. And although it will be a tough season, Mancktelow is grateful Mount Marty will be able to step on the pitch.
“With the season being shorter it really will be about getting results and putting in good performances,” he said. “Based on what I saw last year I expect Midland, Hastings and Briar Cliff to do well. But as usual we are going to focus on us and be grateful for the fact that we still get to play in spite of all that is happening around the world right now.”
The Lancers will open up GPAC play on Sept. 16 at Doane University, and open up at home on Sept. 19 against Concordia.
Follow @tyler_kozeal on Twitter.
2020 Season Schedule
9/19 at Dordt (NC) 4:30 p.m.
9/16 at Doane 5 p.m.
9/19 vs. Concordia 1 p.m.
9/21 at Hastings 5:30 p.m.
9/23 vs. College of Saint Mary 5 p.m.
9/26 at Briar Cliff 1 p.m.
9/30 at Northwestern 5 p.m.
10/7 vs. Dordt 5:30 p.m.
10/14 vs. Dakota Wesleyan 5 p.m.
10/18 vs. Bellevue 1 p.m.
10/21 vs. Presentation 5 p.m.
10/24 at Morningside 5:30 p.m.
10/28 at Jamestown 5 p.m.
10/31 vs. Midland 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.