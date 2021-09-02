The 2021 season got off on the right foot for the Yankton football team, as the Bucks defeated Huron 41-2 last Friday, but now the Bucks take on their first road test of the season.
“It’s going to be our first road trip and it’s a longer road trip which is a challenge in and of itself,” Yankton head coach Brady Muth said. “So staying focused and getting off the bus ready to play is a big deal for us. It’s going to be a really good measurement of where we are at.”
Aberdeen Central defeated Douglas a week ago 49-0 at Swisher Field in Aberdeen. The Golden Eagles offense is led by senior quarterback Sam Rohlfs.
Muth is hoping his team is starting to get into a routine with a normal week of practice this week following a weather ridden week heading into the Huron game last week.
The Bucks’ game against Huron saw a slow start from the Bucks put them behind 2-0 after one quarter, but it was all Yankton from there. Rugby Ryken would throw for three scores and the defense would hold Huron’s offense to less than a yard per carry in the ground game.
“When you are in the game, you don’t ever think things are going real well for you,” Muth said. “We took a little time and got away from it and analized it. Our defense played really well.”
The Buck defense allowed for the offense to play on a short field and led the team to a win in the turnover battle. The offense didn’t punt on Friday.
The challenge the Bucks face is an Aberdeen team that is similar to them, with talented skill guys and a strong linebacker group to go with Rohlfs under center.
“Aberdeen is a lot like us,” Muth said. “They have some really solid linemen, seniors that are playing and younger guys sprinkled in. It looks real familiar to us, their linebacker core is real similar to ours. I don’t want to say our skill guys are on the same level as theirs, but they have a really special group, led by the quarterback, Sam Rohlfs.”
The focus for the Bucks this week was controlling the line of scrimmage more and improving the running game. Muth and company want to see more of a push up front and have a stronger game from the running backs, including starter Gavin Swanson.
“Part of it was first game jitters,” Muth said of Swanson’s performance Friday. “I’m really happy with the way Ethan Bradwisch ran the ball, I think he sparked our offense a little bit.”
Muth said Swanson has the mentality that he can get defenders to bounce off him due to his strength, but Muth said Swanson started using his vision to find holes better in the second half last week.
Despite having to make the trip north Friday, the expectations for the Bucks don’t change.
“I don’t want to sound over confident, but the expectation is we win,” Muth said. “There’s a lot of things that we have to do right before that outcome happens.”
T1 Yankton (1-0) at RV Ab. Central (1-0)
7 p.m., Swisher Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 33-5.
LAST MEETING: Aberdeen Central won 24-20 when the teams played in 2016.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton opened with a 41-2 victory over Huron. Aberdeen Central downed Douglas 49-0
NEXT UP: Yankton begins a stretch of three straight home games, facing Spearfish on Sept. 10. Aberdeen Central travels to Mitchell on Sept. 11.
