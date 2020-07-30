Steven Kupcho and Tim Ailes share the lead after the opening round of the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am, which began on Thursday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton.
Kupcho and Ailes each shot a 7-under 65. Four other golfers shot 66, with five more golfers sitting two strokes off the pace.
In the amateur division, Keegan Bak of Merrill, Iowa, leads Yankton’s Ryan Elwood by one stroke after the opening day. Bak shot a 2-under 70, with Elwood at 71. A pair from Muscatine, Iowa — Dillon Cooney and Bryan Lemkau — sit at even-par 72. A quartet at 2-over 74 includes Yankton’s Mitch Schlingman and Scotland’s Anthony Edwards.
Rick Alfson of Madison and Denny Fokken of Yankton share the senior lead, each at 82.
Play continues today (Friday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.