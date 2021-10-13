DELL RAPIDS — The Irene-Wakonda boys and Centerville girls punched their tickets to state with third place finishes in the Region 2B Cross Country Meet, held Wednesday in Dell Rapids.
On the boys’ side, Arlington needed a tiebreaker to beat out Canistota for the title. Each team scored 18 points, but Arlington’s fourth runner finished ahead of the Hawks’ fourth runner. Irene-Wakonda was third with 29 points, 10 ahead of both Dell Rapids St. Mary and McCrossan.
Centerville (47) was sixth, with Alcester-Hudson (63) seventh.
Individually, Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder ran away with the title, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 18:00.69. Irene-Wakonda’s Ethan Haich (18:40.25) was second, followed by Arlington’s Evan Fonseca (19:34.50), Howard’s Conner Giedd (19:44.06) and Canistota’s Connor Hutcheson (19:44.25).
Irene-Wakonda’s Christopher Haich (19:52.20) and Gayville-Volin’s Christian Kuhnert (19:57.40) finished eighth and ninth. Also earning top-20 finishes and a state meet trip were Viborg-Hurley’s Gage Skjonsberg (20:23.24) in 16th, Centerville’s Gus Balison (20:38.07) in 19th and Gayville-Volin’s Will Pirak (20:41.63) in 20th.
Arlington won the girls’ title, 15 to 24 over Colman-Egan. Centerville (40) was third, with Gayville-Volin (48) fifth, Alcester-Hudson (92) ninth and Irene-Wakonda (100) 11th.
Colman-Egan’s Reese (21:55.08) and Presley (22:01.22) Luze finished 1-2 in the 5,000-meter event, followed by Arlington’s Kaelyn Ulschmid (22:01.25) and Madalyn Madsen (22:18.07).
Centervile put two runners in the top 10, Lillie Eide (22:27.36) in fifth and Tessa Eide (22:45.50) in ninth. Also qualifying for state were Gayville-Volin’s Madison Promes (23:02.22) and Jolie Westrum (23:07.42) in 12th and 14th.
The top three teams and top 20 individuals in each varsity race qualify for the South Dakota State Class B Cross Country Championships, Oct. 23 in Sioux Falls.
