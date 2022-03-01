WAGNER — Riley Rothschadl’s 22 points and six rebounds led Bon Homme to a 60-59 win over Wagner in the Region 5A tournament Tuesday night in Wagner.
Landon Bares added nine points for Bon Homme (7-14). Karsten Kozak added eight points and 10 rebounds. Nate Hall contributed eight points and nine boards and Carter Uecker eight points.
Dustin Honomichl led Wagner (5-16) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Toby Zephier contributed 18 points and eight boards.
Bon Homme is at Hanson Friday for a trip to the SoDak16.
BON HOMME (7-14) 16 21 13 10 —60
WAGNER (5-16) 16 13 11 19 —59
Parkston 62, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 47
PARKSTON — Three players scored in double figures to lead Parkston to a 62-47 win over Sanborn Central-Woonsocket Tuesday night in the first round of the Region 5A Tournament in Parkston.
Max Scott tallied 17 points to pace Parkston (14-7). Cole Prunty and Luke Bormann added 12 points each in the win.
Tryce Slykhuis picked up 18 points for Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (5-16).
Parkston is at Mount Vernon-Plankinton Friday night.
SCW (5-16) 17 9 12 9 —47
PARKSTON (14-7) 15 18 15 12 —62
Mount Vernon-Plank. 85, Andes Central-Dak. Chr. 43
MOUNT VERNON —Mount Vernon-Plankinton ran away with an 85-43 win over Andes Central-Dakota Christian to open the Region 5A Tournament in Mount Vernon Tuesday night.
Jordan Stoltz tallied 27 points and Reed Rus 17 for Mount Vernon-Plankinton (15-6). Zach Baker added 12 points and Trevor Sweet 10 points.
No stats reported for AC-DC (2-19).
Mount Vernon-Plankinton hosts Parkston Friday night.
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 75, Parker 52
NORTH SIOUX CITY — An Isaac Bruns double-double led Dakota Valley to a 75-52 win over Parker Tuesday night in the Region 4A Tournament in North Sioux City.
Bruns tallied 31 points and 14 rebounds for Dakota Valley (21-0). Jaxson Wingert added 17 points.
No statistics reported for Parker (7-14).
Dakota Valley hosts Vermillion for a spot in the SoDak16 Friday.
PARKER (7-14) 11 15 18 8 —52
DAKOTA VALLEY (21-0) 16 23 18 18 —75
Vermillion 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 48
VERMILLION — Three players scored in double figures to lead Vermillion to a 63-48 win over Elk Point-Jefferson Tuesday night in Vermillion in the Region 4A Tournament.
Jake Jensen led Vermillion (15-6) with 23 points. Charlie Ward contributed 18 points and Nick Sorensen a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Easton Kempf led Elk Point-Jefferson (10-11) with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Vermillion is at Dakota Valley Friday night.
EPJ (10-11) 10 16 11 11 —48
VERMILLION (15-6) 17 12 12 22 —63
Tea Area 79, Beresford 46
TEA — Cael Lundin and Jeff Worth each scored 21 points to lead Tea Area past Beresford 79-46 in the opening round of the Region 4A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Tuesday in Tea.
Lundin and Worth combined to go 9-for-13 from three-point range, helping the Tians finish with 12 made three-pointers in the contest.
Tate Van Otterloo led Beresford with 12 points. Ashton Tjaden added 12 points.
Tea Area, 15-6, advances to host Lennox (16-5) on Friday. Beresford finishes at 8-13.
BERESFORD (8-13) 8 12 9 17 — 46
TEA AREA (15-6) 21 31 23 4 — 79
Region 5B
Centerville 59, Gayville-Volin 48
Four players scored in double figures to pace Centerville in a 59-48 win over Gayville-Volin in the Region 5B Tournament in Hurley Tuesday.
Cole Edberg tallied 16 points and seven rebounds for Centerville (13-8). Owen Hunter added 14 points, Leny Ciprian 12 and Logan Bobzin 11 points in the win.
Spencer Karstens tallied 17 points to lead Gayville-Volin (9-12). Andrew Gustad added 12 poitns and seven boards.
Centerville takes on Viborg-Hurley for a spot in the SoDak16 Friday in Freeman.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (9-12) 17 16 7 8 —48
CENTERVILLE (13-8) 16 9 13 21 —59
Viborg-Hurley 58, Menno 25
HURLEY — Three players scored in double figures to lead Viborg-Hurley to a 58-25 win over Menno Tuesday in the opening round of the Region 5B Tournament in Hurley.
Hayden Gilbert tallied 18 points to lead Viborg-Hurley (13-8). Byron Osterloo added 12 points and Blake Schroedermeier 11.
Austin Pillsbury tallied 11 points to lead Menno (6-15).
Viborg-Hurley faces Centerville for a spot in the SoDak16 Friday in Freeman.
MENNO (6-15) 4 9 9 3 —25
VIBORG-HURLEY (13-8) 12 14 19 13 —58
Freeman Academy-Marion 70, Alcester-Hudson 34
MARION — Quincy Blue and Thalen Schroeder combined for 40 points as top-seeded Freeman Academy-Marion downed Alcester-Hudson 70-34 in the second round of the Region 5B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Tuesday in Marion.
Blue posted 21 points and four assists, and Schroeder had 19 points and four steals for the Bearcats (19-2), which will face Irene-Wakonda on Friday at 6 p.m. at Freeman High School. Connor Epp had four steals and Matthew Hagen added four steals in the victory.
For Alcester-Hudson, Dominic Van Egdom led the way with eight points. William Hallaway scored seven points.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (4-18) 8 10 11 5 — 34
FR. ACAD.-MARION (19-2) 22 20 16 12 — 70
Region 6B
Platte-Geddes 57, Kimball-White Lake 36
PLATTE —Caden Foxley’s double-double led Platte-Geddes to a 57-36 win over Kimball-White Lake in the opening round of the Region 6B Tournament Tuesday night in Platte.
Foxley tallied 21 points and 15 rebounds for Platte-Geddes (16-5). Hayes Rabensborg added nine points.
Dawson Miller led Kimball-White Lake with eight points.
Platte-Geddes takes on Corsica-Stickney Friday in Mitchell for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.
KWL (8-14) 10 10 4 12 —36
PG (16-5) 19 16 13 9 —57
Gregory 59, Wessington Springs 36
GREGORY — Jordan Songer’s 23 points led Gregory to a 59-36 victory over Wessington Springs in the Region 6B Tournament in Gregory Tuesday night.
Daniel Mitchell added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Gorillas (14-7). Cruz Klundt added 15 points and seven rebounds.
Mason Schelske tallied 21 points to lead Wessington Springs (11-10).
WESSINGTON SPRINGS (11-10) 6 13 11 6 —36
GREGORY (14-7) 13 14 18 14 —59
