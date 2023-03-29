It’s nearly April, and the chance of snow lurks in the upcoming weather forecast. Snow piles still persist, some larger than others, on many area sports venues. The next day above 60 degrees will, according to the forecast, be followed by a day or two of more precipitation.
That said, we will have a spring and, thankfully for my job security, a spring sports season.
While no outdoor sporting events have occurred yet in Yankton, some have already occurred in the region.
On Tuesday, Dakota Valley hosted one of the first sanctioned high school softball games in the state of South Dakota. Beresford and Dell Rapids beat them to the punch by playing inside Dordt University’s domed facility in Sioux Center, Iowa. More are scheduled to follow this weekend, as eight area softball programs are set to converge on Dakota Valley (plus one more) for a tournament on Saturday.
Also on Tuesday, Hartington Cedar Catholic hosted the first outdoor track and field meet in the area as other teams took to the warmth of the DakotaDome in Vermillion to get their seasons going.
The Mount Marty softball team will kick off the in-town season for spring sports, with the Lancer JV hosting Williston State (North Dakota) today (Thursday). The varsity squad for MMU will be home Sunday against rival Dakota Wesleyan.
Yankton baseball will also be home this weekend, hosting Brookings for one game (and a JV game) Saturday, and Huron for two games Sunday.
Yankton softball will make its long-awaited season (and home) debut on Monday, April 4. After having its first three scheduled games postponed, the Gazelles will open their first season of sanctioned high school ball against Harrisburg, a game that had been originally scheduled for in Harrisburg.
After two indoor meets, the second being the “ESD Indoor” on Saturday, Yankton is set to get outside with its track and field team on Tuesday, April 4, in Sioux City, Iowa. YHS will open its home slate April 11.
Yankton tennis will have played three indoor events, including today against Mitchell, before hopefully getting outside on April 4, hosting Mitchell and Brandon Valley. The Bucks (5-2) aren’t scheduled at home again until April 20, but today’s match with Mitchell was supposed to be on the road as well. Changes could happen.
Mount Marty baseball, with 29 games already played and four more scheduled before they finally get another chance at a home date, will host Midland April 7 and 8, just six weeks after the first scheduled home game had to be moved.
By the way, the Lancer baseball team is off to a great start at 24-5, 7-1 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play. MMU is averaging just over six runs per game while allowing 3.3 runs per contest. As a team, the Lancers have a 3.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio while averaging just over 10 strikeouts per nine innings as a team.
Spring sports, though they may have been delayed, are coming. We might just have to dress warm to watch them for a bit longer.
