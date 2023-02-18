In recent weeks, the Mount Marty women’s basketball team had demonstrated how far they had come in Allan Bertram’s first season at the helm.
Saturday was a harsh reminder that there is still work ahead.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In recent weeks, the Mount Marty women’s basketball team had demonstrated how far they had come in Allan Bertram’s first season at the helm.
Saturday was a harsh reminder that there is still work ahead.
The Lancers dropped a 58-45 contest to the College of Saint Mary Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. With the loss, Mount Marty finished at 7-21 on the season, 4-18 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Clare Lewandowski posted 14 points and nine rebounds for the victorious Flames (6-22, 3-19 GPAC). Kenzi Hoit scored 11 points. Madelyn Turner had 10 points and Kaylin Garza added eight rebounds.
Kaela Martinez scored 10 points for Mount Marty. Eve Millar had nine points and seven rebounds in her final career appearance for the Lancers. Aubrey Twedt, also playing her final game as a Lancer, finished with seven points and six rebounds. Kaity Hove added seven points.
The Lancers shot just 12-of-42 through three quarters as the Flames built a 53-40 lead.
“We picked a bad day to have one of the worst shooting performances of the season,” Bertram said. “To their credit, they hit everything, and we dug a whole against somebody we have no business digging a whole against.”
The contest was a disappointing ending to a season that saw the Lancers win more games than the previous two seasons combined.
“We can go in the right direction. We took a major leap forward in terms of competition,” Bertram said. “We also learned that we have a long way to go. We have to get better, more physical, stronger.”
Besides Millar and Twedt, the Lancers will graduate reserve guards Alana Bergland, Jaiden Hartl and Kiara Berndt. Bertram credited the seniors for providing a good example for the young squad.
“I told the seniors that I love them, that I have the utmost respect for what they’ve done,” he said. “We have five seniors and only one started (Millar). They could have complained, but they showed up every day and were leaders.
“They are great young ladies who will be very successful in life.”
Martinez, Hove, Emma Jarovski and Sidney Thue were each in the starting lineup down the stretch, and all four return next season. The Lancers will also return starter Macy Kempf, whose season ended in December due to injury.
“We have four starters coming back, and our second-leading scorer hasn’t played in two months,” Bertram said. “With what we’re adding, we’re going to be strong and better.”
Bertram’s message to his returning players: understand what the Lancers have accomplished, but know there is more work ahead.
“One thing I told them was to know that we did well, but understand there is a lot of work to do,” he said. “We can’t quit working.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.