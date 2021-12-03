WYNOT, Neb. — Dylan Heine and Charlie Schroeder finished in double figures to lead Wynot to a 55-28 win over Winside Friday night in Wynot.
Heine tallied 15 points and Schroeder 11 for Wynot (2-0).
Dax Behmer tallied 14 points and Dean Kruger 12 for Winside (0-2).
Wynot hosts Guardian Angels Central Catholic Thursday.
WINSIDE (0-2) 7 8 7 6 —28
WYNOT (2-0) 17 16 15 7 —55
LCC 69, Crofton 46
CROFTON, Neb. — Jake Rath tallied a double-double to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to a 69-46 win over Crofton Friday night in Crofton.
Rath tallied 25 points and 15 rebounds (eight offensive) for the Bears (2-0). Evan Haisch added 19 points. Carter Kvols contributed seven points and Deagan Puppe six.
No stats reported for Crofton (1-1).
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is at home to face Homer Tuesday. Crofton hosts Boyd County Thursday.
Wausa 63, Plainview 44
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Jaxon Claussen eclipsed 30 points in Wausa’s 63-44 win over Plainview in Plainview Friday night.
Claussen tallied 31 points to pace Wausa. Addison Smith added 11 points and Jon Nissen eight.
No stats were reported for Plainview.
Wausa is at Boyd County Saturday (today).
WAUSA (1-0) 16 15 16 16 —63
PLAINVIEW (1-1) 11 12 9 12 —44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.