NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Creighton earned a seventh place finish in the Nebraska State Class D Boys’ Golf Tournament, which concluded on Wednesday.
North Platte St. Patrick’s ran away with the team title, shooting a two-day score of 645. Elm Creek was a distant second at 697.
Mullen’s Brendon Walker finished at 146 to earn medalist honors, beating out two from NPSP: Connor Hasenauer (154) and Teegan Sonneman (156).
Creighton finished with a two-day score of 749. Hartington-Newcastle (796) was 10th. Randolph (832) finished 13th in the 15-team field.
Creighton put two golfers in the top seven, led by senior Braxton Brockhaus (159), who tied for fourth. Sophomore Gage Burns (161) finished seventh, the youngest player by grade to earn a medal. Tyler Wagner (189) tied for 49th and Grace Van Metre (240) tied for 92nd for the Bulldogs.
Hartington-Newcastle was led by sophomore Turner Dendinger, who tied for 34th at 179. Reece Morten (187) tied for 43rd, Dayton Sudbeck (210) finished 71st, Carson Jones (222) finished 82nd and Riley Sudbeck (228) tied for 84th for the Wildcats.
Randolph was led by junior Collyn Beal, who tied for 43rd at 187. Also for the Cardinals, Tyson Junck (203) finished 63rd, Bryson Eledge (213) finished 75th, Tristan Mosel (229) finished 87th and Brayden Schearer (261) finished 95th.
Bloomfield freshman Mason Mackeprang tied for 57th, shooting a two-day score of 196.
Class C
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic shaved four strokes off its opening round score, finishing with a two-day score of 720 to place eighth in the Nebraska State Class C Boys’ Golf Tournament, Wednesday at the Kearney Country Club.
Bishop Neumann and Columbus Scotus each shot two-day scores of 680, with Bishop Neumann claiming the team title. Aquinas Catholic was the only other team to break 700 on the tournament, finishing third at 698.
Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck shot a two-day score of 148 to earn a five-stroke victory over Alexander Schademann (153) of Fillmore Central. Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ethan Smith (158) was third.
Cedar Catholic senior Riley Kuehn broke into the medals, tying for seventh at 163. Also for the Trojans, Jay Steffen (181) tied for 37th, Cazden Christensen (186) tied for 47th, and Carsen Becker and Macalister Kuehn finished in a tie for 57th at 194.
Among other area golfers, Tri County Northeast’s Nathan Oswald (184) tied for 41st, TCN’s Garrett Blanke (194) tied for 57th and Crofton’s Zachary Weber (198) finished 64th.
