MITCHELL — Mitchell outlasted Yankton 25-15, 12-25, 25-23, 25-23 in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Saturday in Mitchell.

Macy Drotzmann had 12 kills, 21 digs and two ace serves for Yankton. Camille McDermott posted 35 assists, 16 digs and four kills. Camryn Koletzky posted 12 kills and seven digs. Ava Koller had five kills, 13 digs and two ace serves. Payton Moser finished with 20 digs and three ace serves. Alivia Dimmer added six kills.

