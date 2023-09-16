MITCHELL — Mitchell outlasted Yankton 25-15, 12-25, 25-23, 25-23 in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Saturday in Mitchell.
Macy Drotzmann had 12 kills, 21 digs and two ace serves for Yankton. Camille McDermott posted 35 assists, 16 digs and four kills. Camryn Koletzky posted 12 kills and seven digs. Ava Koller had five kills, 13 digs and two ace serves. Payton Moser finished with 20 digs and three ace serves. Alivia Dimmer added six kills.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday.
Yankton won the JV match 2-1. For the Gazelles, Kaylor Luellman had 15 assists and two ace serves, and Burkley Olson had six kills and nine digs to lead the way. Bella Koerner posted four kills and two ace serves, Joselyn Pearson posted four kills and Jade Jere added four ace serves in the victory.
Mitchell won the sophomore match 2-0. For Yankton, Olson and Kendall Solomon each had three kills. Alaina Nelson posted 10 assists. Halle Wortmann added three ace serves.
Yankton won the freshmen ‘A’ match 2-0. Nelson had five assists and two ace serves, and Jocelyn Behrns had four kills for Yankton. Olivia Puck posted three kills and two ace serves. Marissa Byrkeland added three ace serves.
Mitchell won the freshmen ‘B’ match 2-0. For Yankton, Maddie Tereshinski had four kills, three assists and two ace serves. Eden Ruzicka had four ace serves and two kills.
