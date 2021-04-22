ELK POINT — Sioux Falls Christian finished in first place at the Husky Invitational on Thursday in Elk Point.
Sioux Falls Christian finished just four strokes ahead of Vermillion with 388 and Vermillion at 392. Elk Point-Jefferson close behind with 416, earning third.
Beresford’s Maiya Muller earned a six-stroke individual victory, finishing at 81. Canton’s Olivia Sorlie (87) was second. West Central’s Jordyn Driscoll and Sioux Falls Christian’s Cecelia VanDenTop tied at 95.
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 388, Vermillion 392, Elk Point-Jefferson 416, West Central 423, Lennox 435, Canton 436, Dell Rapids 439, Tea Area 483
TOP 15: 1, Maiya Muller, Beresford 81; 2, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 87; 3, Jordyn Driscoll, West Central 95;4, Cecelia VanDenTop, S.F. Christian 95; 5, Sami Schmidt, Dell Rapids 96; 6, Bailey Berghult, Elk Point-Jefferson 96; 7, Kensie Mulheron, Vermillion 97; 8, Megan Brady, Vermillion 97; 9, Olivia Olson, S.F. Chiristian 97; 10, Claire Lamfers, S.F. Christian 98; 11, Sydney Tims, S.F. Christian 98; 12, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 98; 13, Kaitlin Tracy, Vermillion 100; 14, Addison Butler, Elk Point-Jefferson 101; 15, Courtney Sandal, Lennox 103
