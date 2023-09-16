The Midland Warriors were able to withstand the third set attack from Mount Marty to get the sweep for a 25-17, 25-22, 26-24 win in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball play on Saturday afternoon at Cimpl Arena.
The Mount Marty Lancers were able to build an early 6-2 lead in the first set after going on a 6-1 run. The Warriors were able to overcome this deficit later in the set with a 6-1 run to get the lead and force an MMU timeout. The Warriors did not lose this lead and came away with the set win.
Midland went and took the early lead in the second set, and held onto it for the entirety. Mount Marty was able to make a late push at the end of the set and make it a 22-23 game. However, Midland used a block and a Lancer error to end the set.
“It does not matter the set or score, this team will never stop fighting,” said Mount Marty’s head coach Belen Albertos. “When you get that close, you want it more, so we will continue to fight and work on things.”
Throughout the third set, there were 12 lead changes and a combined total of 21 errors. The Lancers were able to use four straight Midland errors at the end of the set to get a 22-21 lead. However, two more lead changes followed after that, with the Warriors eventually winning the set with an ace.
“We were able to move our block around, which caused Midland to make some mistakes that turned into errors. The girls knew they needed to capitalize on those and use it to our advantage,” Albertos said.
Midland was led by Lauren Williams’ 10 kills, two assisted blocks, and one dig. Brielle Powers had 19 assists to lead the Warriors.
Julia Weber helped lead the Lancer attack, getting 14 kills, 11 digs, and two aces throughout the match. Ally Whitmire also provided 28 assists, six digs, one kill, and one solo and assisted block to the Lancers.
Moving forward, the Lancers will look to fix and clean up the little things in order to continue to compete at a high level.
“Now that we are playing and competing at such a high level, we need to focus on cleaning up the little details,” Albertos said. “We have more teams on our schedule that will compete at the same level as Midland, so if we can fix some minor details, maybe some of these close sets will go our way instead.”
Midland’s record improves to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in conference play, and they will play again on Wednesday against College of Saint Mary.
Mount Marty’s record is now 9-8 overall and 2-2 in GPAC play. The Lancers will host #2 Concordia University on Wednesday.
Coach Albertos emphasized how her team’s mindset needs to be “Go all in” for Wednesday’s conference matchup.
“We are facing the number two team in the NAIA, and the number one in the conference so all the pressure is on them [Concordia],” she said. “If we go all in and compete at the level we have been, I believe we will be able to compete with them.”
