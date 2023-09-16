The Midland Warriors were able to withstand the third set attack from Mount Marty to get the sweep for a 25-17, 25-22, 26-24 win in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball play on Saturday afternoon at Cimpl Arena.

The Mount Marty Lancers were able to build an early 6-2 lead in the first set after going on a 6-1 run. The Warriors were able to overcome this deficit later in the set with a 6-1 run to get the lead and force an MMU timeout. The Warriors did not lose this lead and came away with the set win.

