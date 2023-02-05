VERMILLION — South Dakota track and field came away with 11 victories during Saturday’s alumni meet held at the DakotaDome.
The Coyotes secured eight individual victories during the meet and also won three of the four relays contested in a meet involving five Division I schools, including three from the Summit League.
Erin Kinney, a third-year sophomore, sped down the home stretch in the 60-meter dash to set the school record, DakotaDome facility record and the state of South Dakota collegiate record all in one race when she clocked a 7.27 time in the finals. She had previously broken the school and facility record and tied the state record in the prelims with a 7.32 effort.
Kinney, who anchored the 4x200 to a school record later in the meet, moved up to a tie for 14th nationally with the 7.27 clocking.
Kinney was joined by Averi Schmeichel, Jacy Pulse and Hannah Young on the 4x200 that posted a 1:40.69 school-record time in winning the race. The Coyote men’s foursome of Ardell Inlay, Ken-Mark Minkovski, Johnson Adegbite and Dylan Kautz also set the school record by winning the race in 1:29.48.
Kautz, a junior, led a strong contingent of Coyotes in the men’s 60-meter dash by winning the race in a season best 6.78 seconds and moving to the top of the Summit League in the process. Inlay, a junior, posted his collegiate best of 6.81 in finishing second and moved to sixth on the school’s all-time charts. Minkovski was third in 6.90 followed by Mark Daley in fourth (6.91) and Adegbite in sixth (7.01).
South Dakota’s nationally ranked women’s weight throw group and women’s pole vault group showed its strength in the meet taking six of the top seven spots in the weight throw and the top six spots in the pole vault.
Lydia Knapp, a junior, regained the Summit League lead in the weight throw with a personal best of 67-8.75 (20.64m) to win the competition while sophomore Delaney Smith was second in 64-7.75 (20.23m) and now sits second in the Summit League. Meredith Clark placed third with a season best 59-6.75 (18.15m) and moved to seventh in the Summit League while Kenzie Campbell, who is fifth in the Summit, placed fourth at 59-1.5 (18.02m).
Marleen Mulla, a sophomore, cleared a personal best of 14-10 (4.52m) to win the pole vault competition and move up to second nationally. Jaidyn Garrett, a sophomore, posted an indoor personal best of 13-4.25 (4.07m) to place second while Gen Hirata was third at 12-10.25 (3.92m).
Clark, a junior, became just the fourth women in South Dakota indoor history to surpass 50 feet in the shot put when she won the competition with a best throw of 50-5.5 (15.38m). That mark leads the Summit League and ranks third on the school’s all-time charts.
The Coyote men also received individual victories from Bennett Schwenn in the long jump, Jayden Green in the triple jump and Hugo Morvan in the 60-meter hurdles.
Schwenn, a freshman, posted a personal nest of 23-5.5 (7.15m) to win the long jump and move to third in the Summit League while Green, a sophomore, had a leap of 46-0 (14.02m) in the triple jump and also is now third in the Summit League. Green, meanwhile, was third in the long jump while Schwenn was third in the triple jump.
Morvan, a sophomore, equaled his personal best in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.93 seconds to move to second in the Summit League.
South Dakota men prevailed in the meets final race, the 4x400, as the quartet of Daley, Luke Olson, Tommy Nikkel and Brendan Scott crossed the line in 3:27.30.
Schmeichel, a sophomore, led a strong group of runner-up performances with her 8.63 in the 60 hurdles final. The clocking matches her personal best and ranks fifth in the Summit League.
Runner-up finishes came from Madison Jochum in the 800, Carly Haring in the high jump, Caelyn Valandra-Prue in the 400, Cass Dalbec in the mile, Lauren Meyer in the triple jump along with Joe Lynch in the high jump, Dylan Blake in the 800 and Eerik Haamer and Tre Young in the pole vault.
Lynch, a sophomore, cleared a season best of 6-10.25 (2.09m) and is now third in the Summit League while Haamer, Young and teammate Spencer Buley each cleared 16-9.25 (5.11m) in the pole vault, season bests for the trio.
Pulse, a sophomore, was fifth in the fast 60-meter dash final in a personal best 7.72 seconds and moves into 10th on the school’s all-time charts.
The Coyotes will split up and tackle a trio of meets next weekend, Feb. 10-11, participating in the SDSU Classic in Brookings, the Tyson Invite in Fayetteville, Arkansas and the Husky Classic in Seattle, Wash.
Frank Sevigne Inv.
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Mount Marty men’s and women’s 1600 relay teams each qualified for nationals with their performances at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, Saturday in Lincoln.
The women’s foursome of Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Elianna Clark, Abrielle Nelson and Calli Davis finished in a school-record 3:59.49, placing eighth.
Earlier in the meet, Nelson finished 10th in the 600, clocking a 1:41.33.
On the men’s side, the foursome of Donovan Breckenridge, Mason Schleis, Seth Wiebelhaus and Nathan Simons ran a season-best 3:17.67 to place eighth.
Mount Marty now prepares for its final meet before conference, the Mount Marty Last Chance Meet on Feb. 11. Start time is set for noon.
In the meet, Nebraska’s Alexina Johansson set a school record in the women’s shot put with a toss of 63-4. She broke the mark of Bloomfield, Nebraska, native Tressa Thompson, who recorded a toss of 60-7 in 1997.
