MADISON — Dakota State’s Traia Hubbard has been named the North Star Athletic Association women’s Field Event Athlete of the Week.
Hubbard, a senior from Yankton who prepped at Gayville-Volin, placed second in the discus at the Sioux City Relays, hitting the NAIA ‘A’ qualifying standard for a second straight week. Her toss of 47.64 meters (156-3) fell just 0.21 meters shy of her school record.
She also recorded a career-best toss of 43.77 meters (143.7) in the hammer throw, the sixth-best throw in Dakota State history.
Dakota State will be at the USD Twilight today (Wednesday) and Drake Relays this weekend.
